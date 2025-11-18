Larvar Edwards and Jarrett James’s Newly Released "Take Care of Home or Someone Else Will" is a Faith-Driven Relationship Guide Rooted in Real-Life Struggles and Insight
“Take Care of Home or Someone Else Will” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Larvar Edwards and Jarrett James is a powerful and heartfelt collection of reflections, lessons, and real-life experiences offering encouragement, healing, and accountability through a faith-based lens.
Secane, PA, November 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Take Care of Home or Someone Else Will”: an honest, raw, and spiritually grounded exploration of relationships, personal growth, and the importance of faith in healing and love. “Take Care of Home or Someone Else Will” is the creation of published authors, Larvar Edwards and Jarrett James.
Edwards and James share, “The world is always full of surprises, letdowns, disappointments, and upsets, but even in the aspect of whole life situations in which we all go through. One thing we must get out of all our situations is growth. No matter what goes on in life, you always have to keep and always put God first in any and everything you do. This book is about real-life situations. It’s not something to tell you what you want to hear. It’s something that will help you step out of your comfort zone. We all go through things in life whether we want to talk about it or not. We all are struggling with a thing. I’m sure you will find something in this book that you can relate to. Something that hits home.
Always remember no matter what, everything starts and ends with God. Enjoy your read.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Larvar Edwards and Jarrett James’s new book offers readers a combination of spiritual encouragement and practical reflection, guiding them to confront personal pain, strengthen their faith, and build healthier relationships through emotional healing and divine purpose.
Consumers can purchase “Take Care of Home or Someone Else Will” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Take Care of Home or Someone Else Will”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
