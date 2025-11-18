Larvar Edwards and Jarrett James’s Newly Released "Take Care of Home or Someone Else Will" is a Faith-Driven Relationship Guide Rooted in Real-Life Struggles and Insight

“Take Care of Home or Someone Else Will” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Larvar Edwards and Jarrett James is a powerful and heartfelt collection of reflections, lessons, and real-life experiences offering encouragement, healing, and accountability through a faith-based lens.