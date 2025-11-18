Authors Stephen James Stoner and J. Annette Stoner’s New Book, "Mellie's Sunshiny Birthday," is a Charming Tale of a Loveable Dog’s Special Birthday Celebration

Recent release “Mellie's Sunshiny Birthday” from Page Publishing authors Stephen James Stoner and J. Annette Stoner is a captivating story that centers around Mellie, a beloved dog who is thrilled to celebrate her birthday. As her friends and family all join her, Mellie has all sorts of birthday fun while soaking up the sun at the beach.