Authors Stephen James Stoner and J. Annette Stoner’s New Book, "Mellie's Sunshiny Birthday," is a Charming Tale of a Loveable Dog’s Special Birthday Celebration
Recent release “Mellie's Sunshiny Birthday” from Page Publishing authors Stephen James Stoner and J. Annette Stoner is a captivating story that centers around Mellie, a beloved dog who is thrilled to celebrate her birthday. As her friends and family all join her, Mellie has all sorts of birthday fun while soaking up the sun at the beach.
Callahan, FL, November 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Stephen James Stoner and J. Annette Stoner have completed their new book “Mellie's Sunshiny Birthday”: a riveting tale that follows a dog’s exciting birthday celebrations at the beach alongside her friends and family.
“We always wanted to write a book about Mellie, so after she passed we started writing in honor of her,” write Stephen and Annette. “Our daughters, Amanda George and Rachel Stoner, are very much a part of these stories. Amanda is our illustrator and Rachel actually found Mellie and named her ‘Mellow’ simply because she was such a gentle puppy. Our girls have inspired us to share these stories and have added their own memories.”
Published by Page Publishing, Stephen James Stoner and J. Annette Stoner’s engaging tale will transport readers as they follow along on Mellie’s birthday adventures, discovering the special memories that the authors hold of the beloved real-life Mellie and the incredible bond that humans and dogs share.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Mellie's Sunshiny Birthday” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
