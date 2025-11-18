Authors AJ and Uwey’s New Book, "My Little One," is a Short, Sweet Story of Love and Devotion Meant to be Shared Between a Caretaker and Their Little One
Recent release “My Little One” from Page Publishing author AJ and Uwey depicts a small sprout entering the life of a field mouse, which is representative of the many ways children find themselves in the care of a guardian.
New York, NY, November 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AJ and Uwey have completed their new book, “My Little One”: a meaningful story that follows the unrelenting efforts of a mouse to care for their ever-growing sprout, providing all they have to offer regardless of the challenges encountered.
Authors AJ and Uwey love to connect—with nature, family, friends—and they are very excited for the opportunity to connect with readers. They have grown to appreciate the peace and comfort found in some of life’s simplest moments. Whether spending time with loved ones or embracing nature, AJ and Uwey can find contentment and, as evidenced by this story, inspiration. They hope that readers can find peace and comfort as they become immersed in a simple story of love and nature all wrapped into one.
The authors share, “Parenthood can be a demanding whirlwind, leaving caretakers mentally, emotionally, and physically exhausted. We wrote ‘My Little One’ to create a moment of realignment as the words read aloud resonate an often unspoken vow.”
They continue, “Though the story offers fun moments with entertaining graphics to engage your child, the message behind ‘My Little One’ is primarily for the reader. It is our hope that as your child grows and begins reading themselves, they too will be instilled with the message of love and devotion.”
Published by Page Publishing, AJ and Uwey’s tale features peaceful, calming illustrations perfect for a bedtime wind-down.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “My Little One” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
