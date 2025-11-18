Author Ronald Edward Smiley’s New Book, “THE ALCHEMY OF LEADERSHIP MIEN,” Explores How a Leader’s Character and Demeanor Can Help Cultivate Team Loyalty and Confidence
Recent release “THE ALCHEMY OF LEADERSHIP MIEN: YES! It Matters in Building Team Loyalty and Followership” from Page Publishing author Ronald Edward Smiley is an insightful guide that aims to help leaders of all experience levels cultivate team loyalty and commitment by combining leadership skills with personal demeanor and character, or “mien.”
Ventura, CA, November 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ronald Edward Smiley, a self-employed freelance consultant specializing in strategic management and leadership development, has completed his new book, “THE ALCHEMY OF LEADERSHIP MIEN: YES! It Matters in Building Team Loyalty and Followership”: a thought-provoking guide that demonstrates how one’s mien or demeanor and character can help them become a more impactful leader.
Author Ronald Edward Smiley, PhD, has worked in public service for nearly five decades, culminating in his retirement in 2020 after serving thirty years as a member of the Navy’s Senior Executive Service. Dr. Smiley holds a Doctorate and Master of Arts in Management from the Claremont Graduate School, and received a Master of Business Administration from Pepperdine University and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Howard University. He currently serves on the Ventura Board of Managers for the YMCA in California, along with active involvement with Association of Old Crows Electronic Defense Organization, National Active and Retired Federal Employees organization, and the Senior Executive Association.
“‘The Alchemy of Leadership Mien’ is a practical guide for new professionals and first-time leaders who want to build team loyalty and inspire genuine followership,” writes Dr. Smiley. “At its core, the book introduces a powerful concept: combining foundational leadership skills with mien—your presence, demeanor, and personal influence—to create authentic, lasting impact. This is not just a book about managing people; it is about earning trust, inspiring commitment, and leading with intention. Leadership is not defined by titles or tasks—it is rooted in trust.
“‘The Alchemy of Leadership Mien’ is your playbook for becoming the kind of leader people choose to follow. By blending timeless leadership principles with the often-overlooked power of mien, it helps you bridge the gap between authority and influence.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ronald Edward Smiley’s engaging guide is packed with practical insights, actionable frameworks, and zero fluff to equip readers with the tools they need to lead with both competence and character, ensuring their team does not just hear them but believes in them.
