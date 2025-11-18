Author Ronald Edward Smiley’s New Book, “THE ALCHEMY OF LEADERSHIP MIEN,” Explores How a Leader’s Character and Demeanor Can Help Cultivate Team Loyalty and Confidence

Recent release “THE ALCHEMY OF LEADERSHIP MIEN: YES! It Matters in Building Team Loyalty and Followership” from Page Publishing author Ronald Edward Smiley is an insightful guide that aims to help leaders of all experience levels cultivate team loyalty and commitment by combining leadership skills with personal demeanor and character, or “mien.”