Author R.R. Fairley’s New Book "Snowie's Adventure to the North Pole" is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Boy’s Journey to the North Pole with His New Friend, Snowie
Recent release “Snowie's Adventure to the North Pole” from Page Publishing author R.R. Fairley is a riveting tale that centers around Dean, a young boy who awakens to discover a magical machine has turned his backyard into a winter wonderland. But when the machine breaks, Dean, his dad, and his new friend Snowie must return the machine to the North Pole for repairs.
New York, NY, November 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- R.R. Fairley, a loving father, has completed his new book, “Snowie's Adventure to the North Pole”: a captivating story of a young boy who, with the help of his father and a new friend, must set out to the North Pole in order to repair their snow machine.
“When a mysterious machine appears in Dean’s backyard, it transforms everything into a sparkling winter wonderland and introduces him to a magical new friend, Snowie. But when the machine breaks, the adventure truly begins!” writes Fairley. “Dean sets off on a thrilling journey to the North Pole, where he discovers dazzling sights and enchanting surprises. With Snowie’s return, Dean gets an unforgettable tour of the North Pole. Bursting with wonder and holiday spirit, this tale will captivate young imaginations and warm hearts all season long!”
Published by Page Publishing, R.R. Fairley’s engaging tale will delight readers of all ages as they embark on this magical journey where the wonders of Christmas never cease. Heartfelt and full of Christmas magic, “Snowie’s Adventure to the North Pole” is sure to become a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Snowie's Adventure to the North Pole” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
