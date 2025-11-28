RamJam Launches Digital Collectible Platform PromotAR Targeting Brand Superfans
Brighton, United Kingdom, November 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- RamJam, the Brighton-based creative studio, launches PromotAR, a brand loyalty platform for brands to engage customers through interactive, shareable digital experiences. Employing RamJam's 15 years of expertise in AR, gamification and digital innovation, PromotAR enables brands and agencies to create scalable, interactive collectibles driving customer traffic, loyalty and conversions.
PromotAR creates experiences fans remember for years to come: From collecting one-off characters, searching for products on AR treasure trails to wild adventures on VR, all supported by a back-engine of metrics measuring engagement, social media impact and customer conversion rates.
PromotAR redefines promotional campaigns by offering a seamless, web-first solution for 3D digital collectibles. Accessible via QR codes or web links, the platform enables brands to integrate unique, AR-powered collectibles into events, launches and campaigns without complex app or blockchain development.
With unlimited collectible variations, each with a unique tag/number and options to develop geolocation reward trails, PromotAR delivers personalised, social media-friendly experiences that keep users engaged and brands front of mind. All supported by a back-engine of metrics measuring engagement, social media impact and customer conversion rates.
"PromotAR is a game-changer for brands seeking to stand out," says Tom Jackson, Founder and Creative Director of RamJam. "Our platform combines rapid deployment with immersive AR collectibles, driving measurable engagement while keeping traffic on your website. It's the most interactive way to connect with today's experience-hungry consumers."
For more information, images and promo video, or to request an interview with Tom about how brands and organisations can utilise PromotAR, contact:
Bruce Hudson
Chief Media Officer
bruce@promotar.co.uk
