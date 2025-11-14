Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Man With the Black Heart" by John Evermore
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Man With the Black Heart" – poetry by John Evermore.
Oxford, United Kingdom, November 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- About "The Man With the Black Heart":
A book of dramatic, relatable and unpredictable poems.
Written to move the soul, with embracing, immersive words and complexity of emotions.
A literary journey connected by poetry.
"The Man With the Black Heart" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
84 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781805881131
Dimensions: 13.97 x 0.53 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0FXV6J4DC
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/MBHEART
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025
About the Author
John Evermore is a writer and poet. He has had a lifelong passion for writing since the pen called his name in 2020.
Alongside writing he is currently studying politics.
When he’s not writing or studying, he enjoys spending time with family, listening to music, reading, or embracing nature.
John is autistic and has ADHD.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
