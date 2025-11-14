Inktel Contact Center Solutions Named "Top Contact Center for 2025" by CIO Review
Inktel Contact Center Solutions wins the prestigious "Top Contact Center for 2025" award from CIO Review. Recognized for integrating advanced technology with personalized service to drive client growth and superior customer experience.
Miami, FL, November 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Inktel Contact Center Solutions, a leading provider of tailored customer experience and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) solutions, today announced it has been recognized as a “Top Contact Center for 2025” by CIO Review Magazine. The prestigious honor highlights Inktel’s commitment to integrating advanced technology with personalized service, driving exceptional results for its global client-base.
The selection process by CIO Review’s editorial board focused on companies demonstrating outstanding performance in innovation, operational excellence, and the ability to adapt to the evolving demands of modern customer engagement. Inktel was specifically lauded for its unique blend of human expertise and scalable technological solutions, which ensure high-touch, effective, and efficient interactions across all channels.
"This recognition as a Top Contact Center for 2025 validates the dedication of every member of the Inktel team," said Jason Schlenker, Executive Vice President of Inktel. "We believe the future of CX lies not just in technology, but in how skillfully we use it to empower our people. This award is a testament to our continuous investment in both our agents and our platform, ensuring we deliver customized, high-value partnerships rather than just transactions."
Inktel’s strategy revolves around building custom BPO solutions that go beyond traditional call center services. By leveraging data analytics, cloud-based infrastructure, and intelligent automation, Inktel helps brands streamline operations, reduce costs, and build deeper customer loyalty. The company’s emphasis on cultural alignment and a robust training program ensures that agents act as true brand ambassadors for their clients.
This award positions Inktel as a crucial partner for companies seeking to transform their contact center operations from a cost center into a strategic growth driver. As the demand for seamless, omnichannel customer experiences accelerates, Inktel remains dedicated to leading the industry through innovation and unmatched service quality.
About Inktel Contact Center Solutions
Inktel Contact Center Solutions is a premier BPO partner specializing in delivering customized customer lifecycle management services. With a focus on flexible technology, strategic consulting, and highly engaged agents, Inktel serves clients across various industries, including Retail, Automotive, e-commerce, healthcare,financial services among others, helping them achieve superior customer satisfaction and business growth.
Leana Garcia
305-523-1100
www.inktel.com
