Webffinity LLC Launches Growffinity CRM Plugin on WordPress.org to Power WooCommerce Growth
Webffinity LLC has launched the Growffinity CRM for WooCommerce plugin, now live on WordPress.org. The plugin connects WooCommerce stores to the Growffinity platform, allowing merchants to manage customers, orders, and refunds in one place. With built-in CRM, automation, and analytics tools, Growffinity helps store owners simplify operations, retain customers, and scale growth from a single dashboard.
St. Petersburg, FL, November 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Webffinity LLC Launches Growffinity WordPress Plugin on WordPress.org
Webffinity LLC announced today the official launch of the Growffinity CRM for WooCommerce plugin, now live on the WordPress Plugin Directory.
The new plugin allows WooCommerce store owners to connect their online stores directly to the Growffinity platform, giving them powerful CRM, marketing automation, and analytics tools inside their WordPress dashboard. With a simple setup and automatic data syncing, Growffinity helps eCommerce businesses manage customers, orders, and refunds in one place while turning customer data into growth.
“Growffinity represents years of experience helping WooCommerce store owners grow smarter,” said a spokesperson for Webffinity LLC. “This launch brings enterprise-level CRM and automation technology directly into WordPress, making it easier than ever for small and midsize merchants to compete and scale.”
Key Features of the Growffinity Plugin
One click integration between WooCommerce and Growffinity
Real time syncing of customer, order, and refund data
Manage customers, orders, and refunds directly inside Growffinity
Secure authentication with zero configuration required
Advanced analytics for customer lifetime value, churn risk, and cohort analysis
Built in automation for customer segmentation and follow up
Free forever plan available for new users
Empowering WooCommerce Businesses
Webffinity developed Growffinity to help WooCommerce merchants understand and leverage their customer data without relying on multiple disconnected tools. The platform combines CRM, analytics, automation, and order management in one unified system, giving store owners the insights and control they need to grow revenue, boost retention, and simplify daily operations.
Availability
The Growffinity plugin is available now for free download on WordPress.org. New users can create a free Growffinity account at growffinity.com to begin using the platform immediately.
About Webffinity LLC
Based in Clearwater, Florida, Webffinity LLC builds digital products and solutions that help eCommerce and service businesses grow online. The company’s flagship product, Growffinity, is a CRM and marketing automation platform built specifically for WooCommerce. Webffinity’s mission is to empower entrepreneurs with simple, powerful tools that turn data into results.
Webffinity LLC announced today the official launch of the Growffinity CRM for WooCommerce plugin, now live on the WordPress Plugin Directory.
The new plugin allows WooCommerce store owners to connect their online stores directly to the Growffinity platform, giving them powerful CRM, marketing automation, and analytics tools inside their WordPress dashboard. With a simple setup and automatic data syncing, Growffinity helps eCommerce businesses manage customers, orders, and refunds in one place while turning customer data into growth.
“Growffinity represents years of experience helping WooCommerce store owners grow smarter,” said a spokesperson for Webffinity LLC. “This launch brings enterprise-level CRM and automation technology directly into WordPress, making it easier than ever for small and midsize merchants to compete and scale.”
Key Features of the Growffinity Plugin
One click integration between WooCommerce and Growffinity
Real time syncing of customer, order, and refund data
Manage customers, orders, and refunds directly inside Growffinity
Secure authentication with zero configuration required
Advanced analytics for customer lifetime value, churn risk, and cohort analysis
Built in automation for customer segmentation and follow up
Free forever plan available for new users
Empowering WooCommerce Businesses
Webffinity developed Growffinity to help WooCommerce merchants understand and leverage their customer data without relying on multiple disconnected tools. The platform combines CRM, analytics, automation, and order management in one unified system, giving store owners the insights and control they need to grow revenue, boost retention, and simplify daily operations.
Availability
The Growffinity plugin is available now for free download on WordPress.org. New users can create a free Growffinity account at growffinity.com to begin using the platform immediately.
About Webffinity LLC
Based in Clearwater, Florida, Webffinity LLC builds digital products and solutions that help eCommerce and service businesses grow online. The company’s flagship product, Growffinity, is a CRM and marketing automation platform built specifically for WooCommerce. Webffinity’s mission is to empower entrepreneurs with simple, powerful tools that turn data into results.
Contact
Webffinity LLCContact
Brian Oliver
727-266-0686
webffinity.com
Brian Oliver
727-266-0686
webffinity.com
Categories