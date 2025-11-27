Webffinity LLC Launches Growffinity CRM Plugin on WordPress.org to Power WooCommerce Growth

Webffinity LLC has launched the Growffinity CRM for WooCommerce plugin, now live on WordPress.org. The plugin connects WooCommerce stores to the Growffinity platform, allowing merchants to manage customers, orders, and refunds in one place. With built-in CRM, automation, and analytics tools, Growffinity helps store owners simplify operations, retain customers, and scale growth from a single dashboard.