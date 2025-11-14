Western Weather Group and MetOcean Telematics Partner to Deliver Integrated Remote Weather Monitoring Solutions
WWG’s instrumentation expertise combined with MetOcean’s Iridium® satellite connectivity and support delivers global, reliable data connectivity.
Chico, CA, November 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Western Weather Group (WWG) and MetOcean Telematics® (MetOcean) today announced a partnership to deliver end-to-end weather monitoring solutions designed for reliability and security from site to cloud. Western Weather Group combines its instrumentation, deployment, calibration, and forecasting expertise with MetOcean’s Iridium L-band satellite connectivity and Campbell Scientific data logging devices. Together with their technology partners, WWG and MetOcean deliver a seamless, turnkey system that provides dependable weather intelligence in any environment.
Western Weather Group brings decades of experience in weather station design, installation, calibration, and forecasting, serving utilities, agriculture, and municipalities that rely on precision environmental data. MetOcean enhances this capability with global Iridium satellite connectivity through its STREAM+ platform, keeping weather data flowing from remote and high-risk areas, even when local networks are disrupted by power shutoffs or wildfires. The Campbell Scientific CR1000Xe data logger ties instrumentation to communications, managing sensor inputs and system logic.
“Our partnership with MetOcean expands weather monitoring into areas that were once unreachable,” said Brandon Sullivan, Chief Product Officer, Western Weather Group. “MetOcean provides the connectivity, we provide the instrumentation, and together we deliver a unified, fully supported solution. The STREAM+ platform combines dependable satellite performance, low power consumption, and seamless integration with our systems, giving clients the operational resilience they need in demanding environments.”
With a commitment of delivering responsive, hands-on support from integration to field deployment to ongoing diagnostics, clients benefit from direct access to experienced engineers at both organizations, ensuring rapid troubleshooting and dependable field performance.
Tony Chedrawy, CEO, MetOcean Telematics, added, “Western Weather Group’s deep experience in weather systems perfectly complements our strength in global connectivity. Together, we’re giving clients a complete, reliable solution that simplifies operations and keeps critical data flowing no matter where it’s collected.”
The integrated system is already proven in large-scale utility deployments, with over 100 units active and 525 more on order for a major California utility. Early results show sub-one-minute latency and zero large-scale outages, validating the system’s resilience and reliability in demanding field environments.
Together, Western Weather Group and MetOcean are advancing data reliability, grid resilience, and environmental safety, empowering utilities and infrastructure operators to maintain visibility and decision confidence when it matters most.
About Western Weather Group
Western Weather Group (WWG) delivers precision weather monitoring, forecasting, and risk-mitigation solutions for electric utilities, agriculture, and other weather-sensitive industries. For more than 20 years, WWG has combined durable, high-accuracy weather stations with decision-ready intelligence to help clients manage risk, improve performance, and meet regulatory requirements. Headquartered in Chico, California, WWG provides end-to-end weather station solutions, from design and installation to calibration, data management, and ongoing support, enabling organizations to operate safely, efficiently, and with confidence. For information about Western Weather Group, visit westernwx.com.
About MetOcean Telematics
MetOcean Telematics is a global telemetry solutions provider, designing, manufacturing, and supporting Iridium satellite connectivity hardware and services. Based in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, the company offers full life-cycle support, global reach, and integration expertise. Empowering Data Connectivity, Everywhere.
Media Contacts:
Liz Morgan
Marketing Director
marketing@westernwx.com
Geoffrey Creighton
Director, Marketing & Products
gcreighton@metocean.com
Western Weather Group brings decades of experience in weather station design, installation, calibration, and forecasting, serving utilities, agriculture, and municipalities that rely on precision environmental data. MetOcean enhances this capability with global Iridium satellite connectivity through its STREAM+ platform, keeping weather data flowing from remote and high-risk areas, even when local networks are disrupted by power shutoffs or wildfires. The Campbell Scientific CR1000Xe data logger ties instrumentation to communications, managing sensor inputs and system logic.
“Our partnership with MetOcean expands weather monitoring into areas that were once unreachable,” said Brandon Sullivan, Chief Product Officer, Western Weather Group. “MetOcean provides the connectivity, we provide the instrumentation, and together we deliver a unified, fully supported solution. The STREAM+ platform combines dependable satellite performance, low power consumption, and seamless integration with our systems, giving clients the operational resilience they need in demanding environments.”
With a commitment of delivering responsive, hands-on support from integration to field deployment to ongoing diagnostics, clients benefit from direct access to experienced engineers at both organizations, ensuring rapid troubleshooting and dependable field performance.
Tony Chedrawy, CEO, MetOcean Telematics, added, “Western Weather Group’s deep experience in weather systems perfectly complements our strength in global connectivity. Together, we’re giving clients a complete, reliable solution that simplifies operations and keeps critical data flowing no matter where it’s collected.”
The integrated system is already proven in large-scale utility deployments, with over 100 units active and 525 more on order for a major California utility. Early results show sub-one-minute latency and zero large-scale outages, validating the system’s resilience and reliability in demanding field environments.
Together, Western Weather Group and MetOcean are advancing data reliability, grid resilience, and environmental safety, empowering utilities and infrastructure operators to maintain visibility and decision confidence when it matters most.
About Western Weather Group
Western Weather Group (WWG) delivers precision weather monitoring, forecasting, and risk-mitigation solutions for electric utilities, agriculture, and other weather-sensitive industries. For more than 20 years, WWG has combined durable, high-accuracy weather stations with decision-ready intelligence to help clients manage risk, improve performance, and meet regulatory requirements. Headquartered in Chico, California, WWG provides end-to-end weather station solutions, from design and installation to calibration, data management, and ongoing support, enabling organizations to operate safely, efficiently, and with confidence. For information about Western Weather Group, visit westernwx.com.
About MetOcean Telematics
MetOcean Telematics is a global telemetry solutions provider, designing, manufacturing, and supporting Iridium satellite connectivity hardware and services. Based in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, the company offers full life-cycle support, global reach, and integration expertise. Empowering Data Connectivity, Everywhere.
Media Contacts:
Liz Morgan
Marketing Director
marketing@westernwx.com
Geoffrey Creighton
Director, Marketing & Products
gcreighton@metocean.com
Contact
Western Weather GroupContact
Liz Morgan
916-713-7303
https://westernweathergroup.com/
Liz Morgan
916-713-7303
https://westernweathergroup.com/
Categories