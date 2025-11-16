New Suspense Thriller "Cyber-Psycho Chronicles Take Film Festivals by Storm with 100+ Awards in Only 18 Festivals
Rowlett, TX, November 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Texas Filmmaker’s “Cyber-Psycho Chronicles” Dominates the Festival Circuit With 100+ Awards — Filmed Entirely in Rowlett and Garland.
Thrilling new web series explores the dark side of digital obsession and online surveillance — a modern psychological suspense story gripping audiences worldwide.
Independent filmmaker and Rowlett resident Harry Keane and his team are capturing the attention of audiences and critics around the globe with his bold new suspense series, Cyber-Psycho Chronicles. Filmed entirely in Rowlett and Garland, Texas, the series has already earned over 100 awards in just 18 international film festivals, signaling a breakout success for both Keane and his Texas-based production company, GemStar Studios LLC.
Cyber-Psycho Chronicles tells the unsettling story of a tech-savvy predator who weaponizes the internet to stalk his victims. The series’ chilling realism taps into society’s growing fear of privacy invasion and online vulnerability — a theme resonating deeply with today’s digital generation.
Texarkana actor Kevin Williams delivers a haunting performance as the title character, while Cortina Jackson stars as Detective Waters and Mathieu Caviness plays FBI Agent Mendez, both desperate to track down the elusive killer. Actress Samantha Makley portrays Lily, one of the stalker’s unsuspecting targets whose life becomes a terrifying descent into paranoia and fear.
Series Tagline:
He’s Always Watching. He’s Always There. He Sees You Online.
Beware of the Unknown. Who Can You Trust?
It’s Already Too Late.
The project’s first episode, already making waves across international festivals, serves as a teaser pilot designed to attract platform partners and distributors for the full series release. A premiere date and streaming announcement are expected in the coming months.
“We wanted to craft a story that reflects the fears of our connected world — where identity, privacy, and obsession collide,” said Keane. “Cyber-Psycho Chronicles isn’t just entertainment. It’s a wake-up call about how far we’ve let technology into our lives.”
With its blend of psychological tension, real-world relevance, and striking Texas cinematography, Cyber-Psycho Chronicles stands as a gripping indie triumph — proving that powerful storytelling can come from unexpected places.
For interviews, review screeners, or press inquiries, contact GemStar Studios LLC at media@gemstarstudios.com or 866-205-2666.
Contact:
GemStar Studios LLC
Phone: 866-205-2666
Email: media@gemstarstudios.com
