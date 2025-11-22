Virtual TimeClock 25 New Communication Tools
Redcort Software Releases Virtual TimeClock 25 Featuring Powerful New Messaging System and macOS 26 Tahoe Compatibility
Fresno, CA, November 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Redcort Software, the developer of the popular Virtual TimeClock® software for Mac and Windows, today announced the release of Virtual TimeClock 25. This major update introduces a completely redesigned messaging system, a refreshed modern interface, compatibility with Apple’s macOS 26 Tahoe and Windows 2025 Server.
Smarter Messaging for Modern Teams
Virtual TimeClock 25 delivers an all-new team messaging system designed to make communication simple, organized, and secure. The redesigned interface provides a familiar, email-style experience in a spam-free, work-specific messaging environment.
Users can now easily highlight unread messages, save drafts, forward or print multiple messages, and send messages with TO, CC, and BCC fields for flexible communication. The new BCC feature allows administrators to copy messages privately or send announcements to large groups without the reply-all clutter.
Collins Lake in Northern California has relied on Virtual TimeClock for over 20 years. Ed Palma of Collins Lake reports, "As a campground with a lot of seasonal staff, the new messaging features in Virtual TimeClock 25 help us communicate in an organized and easy way that doesn't require any additional accounts, onboarding, subscriptions, or mixing work and personal emails."
"Virtual TimeClock 25 helps us communicate in an organized and easy way that doesn't require any additional accounts, onboarding, subscriptions, or mixing work and personal emails." - Ed Palma, Collins Lake
Version 25 brings all the power of modern messaging right into the time clock, while keeping the simplicity and control our users love. Ed continues, "Our staff simply read their messages when they clock in. They can now save important information in custom mailbox folders, while the new Drafts, Groups, and Departments features make it much faster for managers to send messages to exactly the right people. This was a feature we requested in 2024, and Redcort did more than we asked!"
Powerful Administrative Controls
New messaging permissions give business owners and managers fine-grained control over who can send and receive messages. Messaging can be enabled or restricted by Display Group, allowing open team communication, one-way announcements from management, or department-specific privacy as needed.
Refreshed Design and System Compatibility
Virtual TimeClock 25 brings a variety of refinements that enhance overall program performance and usability. Version 25 users enjoy refreshed light and dark modes and improved native usability across both Mac and Windows platforms. This release adds support for macOS 26 Tahoe and continues Redcort’s commitment to ensuring compatibility with the latest system updates.
Availability
Virtual TimeClock 25 is available today for Mac and Windows as a one-time purchase with no monthly fees. To learn more or download a fully functional free trial at www.redcort.com/timeclock. Current customers with an active Premier Support plan can upgrade at no additional cost.
About Redcort Software
Redcort Software Inc., based in central California, has been developing and supporting Virtual TimeClock® since 1997. Trusted by thousands of businesses worldwide, Virtual TimeClock provides reliable and accurate employee time tracking software for Mac and Windows without the complexity or recurring costs of cloud-based solutions.
Press Contact:
Nathan Guzman, Product Manager
Redcort Software Inc.
www.redcort.com/contact
(559) 434-8544
Smarter Messaging for Modern Teams
Virtual TimeClock 25 delivers an all-new team messaging system designed to make communication simple, organized, and secure. The redesigned interface provides a familiar, email-style experience in a spam-free, work-specific messaging environment.
Users can now easily highlight unread messages, save drafts, forward or print multiple messages, and send messages with TO, CC, and BCC fields for flexible communication. The new BCC feature allows administrators to copy messages privately or send announcements to large groups without the reply-all clutter.
Collins Lake in Northern California has relied on Virtual TimeClock for over 20 years. Ed Palma of Collins Lake reports, "As a campground with a lot of seasonal staff, the new messaging features in Virtual TimeClock 25 help us communicate in an organized and easy way that doesn't require any additional accounts, onboarding, subscriptions, or mixing work and personal emails."
"Virtual TimeClock 25 helps us communicate in an organized and easy way that doesn't require any additional accounts, onboarding, subscriptions, or mixing work and personal emails." - Ed Palma, Collins Lake
Version 25 brings all the power of modern messaging right into the time clock, while keeping the simplicity and control our users love. Ed continues, "Our staff simply read their messages when they clock in. They can now save important information in custom mailbox folders, while the new Drafts, Groups, and Departments features make it much faster for managers to send messages to exactly the right people. This was a feature we requested in 2024, and Redcort did more than we asked!"
Powerful Administrative Controls
New messaging permissions give business owners and managers fine-grained control over who can send and receive messages. Messaging can be enabled or restricted by Display Group, allowing open team communication, one-way announcements from management, or department-specific privacy as needed.
Refreshed Design and System Compatibility
Virtual TimeClock 25 brings a variety of refinements that enhance overall program performance and usability. Version 25 users enjoy refreshed light and dark modes and improved native usability across both Mac and Windows platforms. This release adds support for macOS 26 Tahoe and continues Redcort’s commitment to ensuring compatibility with the latest system updates.
Availability
Virtual TimeClock 25 is available today for Mac and Windows as a one-time purchase with no monthly fees. To learn more or download a fully functional free trial at www.redcort.com/timeclock. Current customers with an active Premier Support plan can upgrade at no additional cost.
About Redcort Software
Redcort Software Inc., based in central California, has been developing and supporting Virtual TimeClock® since 1997. Trusted by thousands of businesses worldwide, Virtual TimeClock provides reliable and accurate employee time tracking software for Mac and Windows without the complexity or recurring costs of cloud-based solutions.
Press Contact:
Nathan Guzman, Product Manager
Redcort Software Inc.
www.redcort.com/contact
(559) 434-8544
Contact
Redcort Software, Inc.Contact
Nathan Guzman
(559) 434-8544
http://www.redcort.com
PO Box 25764
Fresno, CA 93729
Nathan Guzman
(559) 434-8544
http://www.redcort.com
PO Box 25764
Fresno, CA 93729
Categories