KMS Technology Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity to Reflect Its AI-First Evolution
Atlanta, GA, November 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- KMS Technology, a strategic engineering company empowering businesses to turn bold ideas into high-impact solutions faster, today announced the launch of its refreshed brand identity. Featuring a new logo, color palette, and messaging, the rebrand signals the company’s transformation into an AI-first, full-lifecycle software engineering partner for mid-size and enterprise clients.
Founded in 2009 with the spirit of a startup and the reach of a global company, KMS Technology has built its reputation on collaboration, mutual growth, and meaningful impact. "Our refreshed brand is more than a new look—it marks a customer-driven evolution," said Chewie Quek, Chief Growth Officer of KMS Technology. "We’ve moved beyond traditional software engineering to offer a broader, AI-native service portfolio, positioning us as a true strategic partner in digital and AI transformation."
As KMS Technology moves upmarket and expands its capabilities, the rebrand empowers its people to confidently embody this innovative direction. It also signals to the market that KMS Technology is not just a service provider but a strategic partner capable of guiding organizations through complex digital and AI transformations. While accelerating its service footprint, the company remains committed to helping clients navigate their journeys with innovation, agility, and a future-ready mindset.
At the heart of this rebranding is the new KMS Technology logo, symbolizing brightness, growth, and continuous development. The logo reflects the company’s spirit of innovation, forward momentum, and global impact, while highlighting its core values of resilience, unity, and determination to overcome challenges together.
The new tagline, “From Idea to Impact,” encapsulates KMS Technology’s commitment as innovators, expert builders, and trusted partners who help businesses move faster, grow smarter, and lead with confidence.
While the visual identity has evolved, KMS Technology’s culture and core values remain steadfast. Integrity, long-term partnerships, and measurable impact continue to define how the company works with its clients, employees, and communities.
This rebrand marks the beginning of KMS Technology’s next chapter—one powered by bold ideas, transformative experiences, and enduring impact.
About KMS Technology
KMS Technology is a strategic engineering company helping businesses turn bold ideas into high-impact solutions—faster. Founded in 2009 as a U.S.-based services company, we’ve grown into a global organization with locations in the US, Vietnam and Mexico.
KMS is trusted globally for the quality of our engineering and consulting services. We bring deep expertise in product development and quality assurance, AI-native engineering, and delivery excellence to every engagement. Our mission is to help customers build what’s next—accelerating innovation, crafting brilliant solutions, and creating real-world impact. At KMS, we believe sustainable growth is built on the success of our clients and employees, and in making a lasting contribution to our communities.
