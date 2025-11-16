Conner Logistics Releases 2025 Logistics Study Highlighting 10–15 Percent Cost Reductions Through 3PL Partnerships

Conner Logistics has published a new 2025 industry analysis comparing in-house logistics with third-party logistics (3PL) operations, offering data-driven insights for businesses evaluating supply chain strategies. The report details operational challenges, technology trends, and performance benchmarks influencing logistics decisions in 2025. It also outlines typical improvements companies achieve when shifting to modern 3PL partnerships.