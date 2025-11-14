Ares Corporation SPV, LLC Appoints Fernando Green as Chief Investment Officer
Ares Corporation SPV, LLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Fernando Green as its Chief Investment Officer (CIO) and member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately.
Wilmington, DE, November 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ares Corporation SPV, LLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Fernando Green as its Chief Investment Officer (CIO) and member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Green brings decades of experience in high-value financial operations and corporate governance, with a proven track record in sovereign debt acquisition and strategic investment management.
As CIO, Green will oversee the company’s investment portfolio with a primary focus on United States Treasuries (USTs). His responsibilities include:
Negotiating optimal pricing for UST purchases on behalf of the company.
Coordinating and managing settlement procedures for all transactions, interfacing with brokers, financial institutions, and relevant government agencies.
Conducting due diligence and delivering detailed investment analyses to support strategic decision-making.
Ensuring compliance with all applicable laws, regulations, and internal policies during transaction execution.
Reporting to the Board of Directors on progress, challenges, and outcomes of investment activities.
Under a formal Board Resolution passed in December 2024, Green is authorized to execute transactions up to an aggregate value of $200 billion USD, subject to compliance oversight and board governance.
Fernando Green, born in March 1964, is an American financier and business executive known for his leadership in multi-jurisdictional investment ventures. In addition to his role at Ares Corporation SPV, LLC, Green has served as President & CEO of Green Global Funding, co-founded the Black and Brown Capital Group to promote equity equality for minority-owned businesses, and currently leads 3-6-9-13 DRAGONS LTD in the United Kingdom.
Green’s appointment underscores Ares Corporation SPV, LLC’s commitment to excellence in financial stewardship and strategic growth in the sovereign debt market.
About Ares Corporation SPV, LLC
Ares Corporation SPV, LLC is a Delaware-based investment firm specializing in financial services and sovereign debt acquisition. The company is dedicated to delivering value through disciplined investment strategies and robust compliance frameworks.
Contact
Betty Ayala
212-945-8889
