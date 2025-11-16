Summit Pro Flooring Introduces New Educational Resource to Help Asheville Homeowners Choose Climate-Ready Flooring Amid Rising Renovation Demand

Summit Pro Flooring has published a new homeowner guide designed to help Asheville and Western North Carolina residents make informed flooring decisions based on local climate conditions, material durability, and current market trends. The resource outlines expert recommendations on engineered hardwood, luxury vinyl plank, laminate, and tile, while explaining how humidity and installation practices impact long-term performance.