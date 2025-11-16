Summit Pro Flooring Introduces New Educational Resource to Help Asheville Homeowners Choose Climate-Ready Flooring Amid Rising Renovation Demand
Summit Pro Flooring has published a new homeowner guide designed to help Asheville and Western North Carolina residents make informed flooring decisions based on local climate conditions, material durability, and current market trends. The resource outlines expert recommendations on engineered hardwood, luxury vinyl plank, laminate, and tile, while explaining how humidity and installation practices impact long-term performance.
Asheville, NC, November 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Summit Pro Flooring announced the release of its newest flooring education resource titled Your Trusted Floor Experts in Asheville, NC, developed to help homeowners choose materials that perform well in the region’s humidity-prone environment. According to climate data aggregated by Weather Spark, Asheville’s average humidity ranges from roughly 66 percent to 84 percent throughout the year, which can contribute to cupping, warping, and premature wear when flooring materials are not properly selected or installed. In addition, a 2024 remodeling study by the National Association of Realtors reported that Americans spent an estimated $603 billion on home renovation projects, underscoring the financial importance of making informed flooring choices (NAR/NARI Remodeling Impact Report).
The newly published guide provides homeowners with clear explanations of the differences between engineered hardwood, luxury vinyl plank, laminate, and tile, including how each material responds to moisture, temperature swings, and subfloor conditions commonly found in Western North Carolina. It also highlights installation best practices, such as vapor barrier use, acclimation procedures, and manufacturer-approved methods that protect warranties and extend the life of the floor.
“Homeowners in Asheville face unique challenges related to humidity and seasonal shifts, so selecting climate-ready flooring is essential for long-term performance,” said a spokesperson from Summit Pro Flooring. “This educational resource was created to help residents understand their options, compare materials, and feel confident when planning flooring upgrades.”
The publication further references national flooring trends to contextualize homeowner preferences. Data from Statista indicates that vinyl flooring accounts for approximately 34.2 percent of flooring market share in the United States, with luxury vinyl tile projected to grow at a compound annual rate of 9.7 percent. These trends align with local demand for moisture-resistant flooring solutions that combine durability with modern design flexibility.
Summit Pro Flooring serves homeowners throughout Asheville and surrounding Western North Carolina communities, offering detailed guidance on materials, installation considerations, and project planning. The new educational guide reinforces the company’s commitment to providing clear, practical information to support residents as they evaluate renovation investments, particularly in a market where more than half of U.S. homeowners plan to pursue remodeling projects with budgets averaging $15,000, according to national analysis by House Method (House Method 2024 Home Renovation Survey).
The full resource is available on the company’s website to assist homeowners seeking reliable information before selecting materials or starting a flooring project.
Read more: https://summitproflooring.com/your-trusted-floor-experts-in-asheville-nc/
Contact
Summit Pro FlooringContact
Andrew Martin
8282162709
summitproflooring.com
