SmartTOP Convertible Top Controller for Nissan 370Z Roadster Reduced in Price
The SmartTOP convertible top module from manufacturer Mods4cars for the Nissan 370Z Roadster is now permanently reduced in price. It enables one-touch operation of the convertible top while driving and allows the top to be opened and closed remotely using the factory vehicle key fob remote.
Las Vegas, NV, November 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mods4cars, the manufacturer of the SmartTOP convertible top module, has permanently reduced the price of its convertible top controller for the Nissan 370Z Roadster. The retrofit SmartTOP module is now available for 169,00 Euro plus tax. “We want even more convertible owners to enjoy our thoughtfully designed comfort features and experience the joy of open-air driving,” said PR spokesman Sven Tornow.
The SmartTOP module from Mods4cars is installed as an aftermarket upgrade and offers a range of additional features designed to make everyday convertible driving more convenient. The top can be opened and closed while driving at speeds of up to 40 km/h (25 mph). Thanks to the one-touch function, a brief tap on the interior button is sufficient to operate the top.
In addition, the convertible top can be operated remotely via the factory vehicle key fob remote. By pressing a combination of buttons on the remote, the roof movement is activated. “The top can already be opened as you approach the vehicle,” added Sven Tornow. No changes to the factory vehicle key fob remote are required.
Beyond these two main features, the SmartTOP module offers numerous other comfort functions. The windows can be opened and closed via remote control, and the window position after top movement can be configured. All windows can also be opened or closed with a quick double-tap of the convertible top button.
Optionally, the hazard lights can be activated during remote top operation. It can also be set whether an acoustic signal should sound when the central locking system is engaged. Additionally, it is programmable whether the doors should automatically lock while driving. The module can be completely deactivated if desired, and top movement is not interrupted when starting or stopping the engine.
The SmartTOP module features a built-in USB port, allowing configuration via PC or Mac. Software updates provided by Mods4cars are available free of charge. Included in the package is a specially designed plug-and-play wiring harness that enables a simple connection between the SmartTOP module and the vehicle electronics.
The SmartTOP comfort module for the Nissan 370Z Roadster is now available for 169,00 Euro plus tax.
SmartTOP convertible top modules are available for the following vehicle brands: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen, and Volvo.
A product video can be viewed here:
http://youtu.be/2BsM2C69lfg
Further information:
http://www.mods4cars.com
About Mods4cars:
Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.
The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.
Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.
The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase.
The SmartTOP module from Mods4cars is installed as an aftermarket upgrade and offers a range of additional features designed to make everyday convertible driving more convenient. The top can be opened and closed while driving at speeds of up to 40 km/h (25 mph). Thanks to the one-touch function, a brief tap on the interior button is sufficient to operate the top.
In addition, the convertible top can be operated remotely via the factory vehicle key fob remote. By pressing a combination of buttons on the remote, the roof movement is activated. “The top can already be opened as you approach the vehicle,” added Sven Tornow. No changes to the factory vehicle key fob remote are required.
Beyond these two main features, the SmartTOP module offers numerous other comfort functions. The windows can be opened and closed via remote control, and the window position after top movement can be configured. All windows can also be opened or closed with a quick double-tap of the convertible top button.
Optionally, the hazard lights can be activated during remote top operation. It can also be set whether an acoustic signal should sound when the central locking system is engaged. Additionally, it is programmable whether the doors should automatically lock while driving. The module can be completely deactivated if desired, and top movement is not interrupted when starting or stopping the engine.
The SmartTOP module features a built-in USB port, allowing configuration via PC or Mac. Software updates provided by Mods4cars are available free of charge. Included in the package is a specially designed plug-and-play wiring harness that enables a simple connection between the SmartTOP module and the vehicle electronics.
The SmartTOP comfort module for the Nissan 370Z Roadster is now available for 169,00 Euro plus tax.
SmartTOP convertible top modules are available for the following vehicle brands: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen, and Volvo.
A product video can be viewed here:
http://youtu.be/2BsM2C69lfg
Further information:
http://www.mods4cars.com
About Mods4cars:
Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.
The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.
Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.
The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase.
Contact
Mods4cars LLCContact
Sven Tornow
+1-310-910-9055
www.mods4cars.com
Sven Tornow
+1-310-910-9055
www.mods4cars.com
Categories