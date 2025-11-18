QNAP Launches TS-h1655XeU-RP: 3U Short-Depth 10GbE ZFS NAS for High-Performance Storage and Virtualization
Taipei, Taiwan, November 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading innovator in computing, networking, and storage solutions, introduces the TS-h1655XeU-RP, a short-depth 10GbE NAS designed for businesses and professionals with limited rack space. Powered by the ZFS-based QuTS hero operating system, the TS-h1655XeU-RP features twelve 3.5-inch SATA drive bays and four versatile E1.S/M.2 PCIe NVMe slots. This powerful, high-capacity storage solution delivers accessibility, scalability, and data integrity – ideal for centralized storage and backup, collaboration, virtualization, and video surveillance applications.
"Today’s enterprises demand more than large storage, they require speed and scalability to support future growth,” said Andy Chuang, Product Manager at QNAP, adding “The space-saving TS-h1655XeU-RP rackmount NAS not only supports QNAP short-depth JBODs for seamless expansion, but also integrates rear-mounted M.2/E1.S NVMe slots to cost-effectively boost storage or networking performance, making it an ideal choice for businesses of all sizes."
Key features
▪️ Highly reliable ZFS storage
Supports self-healing, inline data deduplication and compression, SnapSync for disaster recovery, WORM data protection for immutability, and SSD-optimized performance for business-critical workloads.
▪️ 3U short-depth chassis, 38% space-saving
At just 29.6 cm (11.6 inches) deep, the TS-h1655XeU-RP fits into compact racks and edge computing environments, making it ideal for server rooms, AV setups, and surveillance rooms where space is limited.
▪️ Powerful 8-core processing
Powered by an Intel® Atom® 8-core processor, supporting AES-NI encryption acceleration and Intel® QuickAssist Technology (QAT) for hardware-accelerated data compression and decompression. Memory is expandable up to 64GB, with support for ECC (Error Correcting Code) memory for enhanced stability.
▪️ Innovative E1.S/M.2 NVMe slots
Four built-in E1.S/M.2 PCIe NVMe Gen 3 slots enable SSD caching, high-speed storage pools, or additional 10GbE connectivity via the QXG-ES10G1T E1.S-to-10GbE network module, enhancing NAS performance for demanding applications.
▪️ Native 2.5GbE and 10GbE performance, with 25GbE scalability
Comes with dual 2.5GbE ports and a single 10GbE port. Two PCIe Gen 3 slots support installing 25GbE network adapters, enabling ultra-fast data transfers and high-bandwidth workloads.
▪️ Redundant power supply for enhanced reliability
Dual power supplies reduce the risk of unexpected downtime, ensuring continuous operation even in mission-critical environments.
For more information and to view the full QNAP lineup, please visit www.qnap.com.
"Today’s enterprises demand more than large storage, they require speed and scalability to support future growth,” said Andy Chuang, Product Manager at QNAP, adding “The space-saving TS-h1655XeU-RP rackmount NAS not only supports QNAP short-depth JBODs for seamless expansion, but also integrates rear-mounted M.2/E1.S NVMe slots to cost-effectively boost storage or networking performance, making it an ideal choice for businesses of all sizes."
Key features
▪️ Highly reliable ZFS storage
Supports self-healing, inline data deduplication and compression, SnapSync for disaster recovery, WORM data protection for immutability, and SSD-optimized performance for business-critical workloads.
▪️ 3U short-depth chassis, 38% space-saving
At just 29.6 cm (11.6 inches) deep, the TS-h1655XeU-RP fits into compact racks and edge computing environments, making it ideal for server rooms, AV setups, and surveillance rooms where space is limited.
▪️ Powerful 8-core processing
Powered by an Intel® Atom® 8-core processor, supporting AES-NI encryption acceleration and Intel® QuickAssist Technology (QAT) for hardware-accelerated data compression and decompression. Memory is expandable up to 64GB, with support for ECC (Error Correcting Code) memory for enhanced stability.
▪️ Innovative E1.S/M.2 NVMe slots
Four built-in E1.S/M.2 PCIe NVMe Gen 3 slots enable SSD caching, high-speed storage pools, or additional 10GbE connectivity via the QXG-ES10G1T E1.S-to-10GbE network module, enhancing NAS performance for demanding applications.
▪️ Native 2.5GbE and 10GbE performance, with 25GbE scalability
Comes with dual 2.5GbE ports and a single 10GbE port. Two PCIe Gen 3 slots support installing 25GbE network adapters, enabling ultra-fast data transfers and high-bandwidth workloads.
▪️ Redundant power supply for enhanced reliability
Dual power supplies reduce the risk of unexpected downtime, ensuring continuous operation even in mission-critical environments.
For more information and to view the full QNAP lineup, please visit www.qnap.com.
Contact
QNAP® Systems, Inc.Contact
Woody Chang
+88626412000
Woody Chang
+88626412000
Categories