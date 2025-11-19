Author Tara Green’s New Book, "Saturdays Were Made for Playgrounds," Follows Twins Kenlie and Karter as They Enjoy All Sorts of Adventures at a Brand New Playground

Recent release “Saturdays Were Made for Playgrounds” from Page Publishing author Tara Green is a stirring tale that centers around Kenlie and Karter, twin siblings who want to visit a new playground with their mother. After researching the park online, the three set off for a day of fun and excitement.