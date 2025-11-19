Author Tara Green’s New Book, "Saturdays Were Made for Playgrounds," Follows Twins Kenlie and Karter as They Enjoy All Sorts of Adventures at a Brand New Playground
Recent release “Saturdays Were Made for Playgrounds” from Page Publishing author Tara Green is a stirring tale that centers around Kenlie and Karter, twin siblings who want to visit a new playground with their mother. After researching the park online, the three set off for a day of fun and excitement.
Pikesville, MD, November 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tara Green, a loving mother who works as a special educator and afterschool tutor, has completed her new book, “Saturdays Were Made for Playgrounds”: a heartfelt story that centers around twins Kenlie and Karter as they enjoy playing at a new playground.
Born in Baltimore, Maryland, author Tara Green enjoys experiencing the best of both worlds with her boy-and-girl fraternal twins. Through her work in special education, the author enjoys and is passionate about the opportunity to impact the lives of children with disabilities, learning disorders, and developmental delays. She gives her students the tools and resources needed to learn according to their learning style.
In “Saturdays Were Made for Playgrounds,” readers are introduced to Kenlie and Karter, twin siblings who love to spend time at different playgrounds with their mother. One day, they ask her to look up a new playground online, and are thrilled to discover all the play equipment there is to play on, including a zipline. When Saturday finally rolls around, all three head off to this new park to spend the day playing and having fun.
Published by Page Publishing, Tara Green’s engaging tale is inspired by her real-life twin children and their Saturday adventures at playgrounds, where they meet all sorts of people and play different games. With colorful artwork to help bring Green’s story to life, “Saturdays Were Made for Playgrounds” is sure to delight readers of all ages, while encouraging them to get outdoors and play just like Kenlie and Karter.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Saturdays Were Made for Playgrounds” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Born in Baltimore, Maryland, author Tara Green enjoys experiencing the best of both worlds with her boy-and-girl fraternal twins. Through her work in special education, the author enjoys and is passionate about the opportunity to impact the lives of children with disabilities, learning disorders, and developmental delays. She gives her students the tools and resources needed to learn according to their learning style.
In “Saturdays Were Made for Playgrounds,” readers are introduced to Kenlie and Karter, twin siblings who love to spend time at different playgrounds with their mother. One day, they ask her to look up a new playground online, and are thrilled to discover all the play equipment there is to play on, including a zipline. When Saturday finally rolls around, all three head off to this new park to spend the day playing and having fun.
Published by Page Publishing, Tara Green’s engaging tale is inspired by her real-life twin children and their Saturday adventures at playgrounds, where they meet all sorts of people and play different games. With colorful artwork to help bring Green’s story to life, “Saturdays Were Made for Playgrounds” is sure to delight readers of all ages, while encouraging them to get outdoors and play just like Kenlie and Karter.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Saturdays Were Made for Playgrounds” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories