Author Mark G. Walker’s New Book, "The Andromeda Scandal and the Starlit Claim," Follows Sherlock Holmes as He Uncovers a Dangerous Conspiracy in the 24th Century

Recent release “The Andromeda Scandal and the Starlit Claim” Page Publishing, is Book 1 in the series, Sherlock Holmes in the 24th Century, by author Mark G. Walker, a compelling novel set in a distant future of interstellar travel that centers around the classic characters of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson as they uncover a shocking conspiracy involving a corrupt mining syndicate.