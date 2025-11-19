Author Mark G. Walker’s New Book, "The Andromeda Scandal and the Starlit Claim," Follows Sherlock Holmes as He Uncovers a Dangerous Conspiracy in the 24th Century
Recent release “The Andromeda Scandal and the Starlit Claim” Page Publishing, is Book 1 in the series, Sherlock Holmes in the 24th Century, by author Mark G. Walker, a compelling novel set in a distant future of interstellar travel that centers around the classic characters of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson as they uncover a shocking conspiracy involving a corrupt mining syndicate.
Dolan Springs, AZ, November 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mark G. Walker, a respected nonfiction writer for over three decades who has now embarked on an exciting new journey into the world of fiction, has completed his new book, “The Andromeda Scandal and the Starlit Claim,” Book 1 in the Sherlock Holmes in the 24th Century Series: a riveting tale that follows Sherlock Holmes as he attempts to solve a brewing war between mining factions that could bring about total destruction to the Andromeda system.
“In a future where interstellar travel is the norm, the legendary detective Sherlock Holmes and his loyal companion, Dr. John Watson, face two of their most critical cases yet,” writes Walker. “Welcome to the twenty-fourth century—; a universe filled with advanced technology, shadowy conspiracies, and secrets lurking in the depths of space.
“In Act I, ‘The Andromeda Scandal,’ whispers of corruption in the Andromeda system threaten to ignite chaos between rival factions. Holmes’s unmatched deductive skills are pushed to their limits as he navigates a web of alien encounters, futuristic villains, and deadly conspiracies.
“In Act II, ‘The Starlit Claim,’ Holmes is called to testify in a high-stakes trial involving a corrupt mining syndicate accused of bribery to control a precious resource on a distant planet, revealing a galaxy-wide network of greed and deceit.”
Published by Page Publishing, Mark G. Walker’s enthralling tale is the first in a planned series that will bring new twists to classic stories, offering readers a fresh take on Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson as they navigate the challenges of a futuristic world. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Andromeda Scandal and the Starlit Claim” invites readers to join Holmes and Watson as they unravel a cosmic conspiracy that will challenge their intellect and test their friendship.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “The Andromeda Scandal and the Starlit Claim” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“In a future where interstellar travel is the norm, the legendary detective Sherlock Holmes and his loyal companion, Dr. John Watson, face two of their most critical cases yet,” writes Walker. “Welcome to the twenty-fourth century—; a universe filled with advanced technology, shadowy conspiracies, and secrets lurking in the depths of space.
“In Act I, ‘The Andromeda Scandal,’ whispers of corruption in the Andromeda system threaten to ignite chaos between rival factions. Holmes’s unmatched deductive skills are pushed to their limits as he navigates a web of alien encounters, futuristic villains, and deadly conspiracies.
“In Act II, ‘The Starlit Claim,’ Holmes is called to testify in a high-stakes trial involving a corrupt mining syndicate accused of bribery to control a precious resource on a distant planet, revealing a galaxy-wide network of greed and deceit.”
Published by Page Publishing, Mark G. Walker’s enthralling tale is the first in a planned series that will bring new twists to classic stories, offering readers a fresh take on Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson as they navigate the challenges of a futuristic world. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Andromeda Scandal and the Starlit Claim” invites readers to join Holmes and Watson as they unravel a cosmic conspiracy that will challenge their intellect and test their friendship.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “The Andromeda Scandal and the Starlit Claim” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories