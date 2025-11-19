Author Lisa Mccutcheon’s New Book, “YOU WANT TO GET GOD'S ATTENTION: Learn How to Praise Him,” is a Powerful Guide to Help Readers Reconnect with the Lord
Recent release “YOU WANT TO GET GOD'S ATTENTION: Learn How to Praise Him” from Page Publishing author Lisa McCutcheon is a compelling discussion exploring how one can forge a new connection with God. Drawing from her own journey, McCutcheon reveals how anyone can form a more intimate relationship with the Lord, no matter how the struggles they think have pulled them away from His love and grace.
Fort Worth, TX, November 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lisa McCutcheon, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who has been in the medical field for over fifteen years and is a recipient of Strathmore’s 2020 “Who’s Who” Worldwide Award, has completed her new book, “YOU WANT TO GET GOD'S ATTENTION: Learn How to Praise Him”: a poignant and insightful read that aims to help others reconnect with the Lord and form a lasting relationship with Him.
“This book is for anyone and everyone that’s looking for a way through (in order to get out, you must go through),” writes McCutcheon. “It’s for anyone and everyone who has been hurt by church folks or anyone else. It’s for anyone and everyone who thinks that they are not worthy and that God will not listen to them. It’s for anyone and everyone who thinks that they have been forgotten. It’s to inspire you, uplift you, build you and create a more intimate relationship with the Father. It’s to let you know how to get God’s attention!”
Published by Page Publishing, Lisa McCutcheon’s engaging series was inspired by the author’s own experiences with her faith, and how she found the strength to carry on through life’s trials with God by her side. Wanting to help others facing similar challenges, McCutcheon shares her writings with the hope of helping others find their faith once more to forge through the darkness and into the Lord’s light.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “YOU WANT TO GET GOD'S ATTENTION: Learn How to Praise Him” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
