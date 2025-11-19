Author William C. Flanery’s New Book, "Cocomo's Wish," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Dog Named Cocomo Who Longs to Discover What It is That Makes Him Special

Recent release “Cocomo's Wish” from Page Publishing author William C. Flanery is a heartfelt story that follows Cocomo, a curious dog who longs to discover what it is that makes him special. With the help of six wishes, Cocomo visits all his friends to discover what makes them special, and discovers a valuable lesson along the way.