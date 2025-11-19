Author William C. Flanery’s New Book, "Cocomo's Wish," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Dog Named Cocomo Who Longs to Discover What It is That Makes Him Special
Recent release “Cocomo's Wish” from Page Publishing author William C. Flanery is a heartfelt story that follows Cocomo, a curious dog who longs to discover what it is that makes him special. With the help of six wishes, Cocomo visits all his friends to discover what makes them special, and discovers a valuable lesson along the way.
Henderson, TX, November 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- William C. Flanery, a loving husband, father, and great-grandfather as well as a licensed social worker in the state of Texas who has been working in public service for the past forty years, has completed his new book “Cocomo's Wish”: a beautiful tale that centers around a dog named Cocomo, who uses the power of six wishes to find out what how he can be special like the rest of his friends.
A native of Hermitage, Arkansas, author William C. Flaney attended the University of Arkansas at Monticello, where he earned a degree in psychology and sociology in 1985 and a master of biblical counseling from Therapon University in 2007. In 2012, he started working for the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, Regulatory Services, where he investigated abuse and neglect in nursing homes and adult living facilities. Prior to working for Regulatory Services, he worked as a substance abuse expert for Texas Children and Family Services and a guardianship specialist, and before this he worked for the Arkansas Department of Human Services as a supervisor and trainer.
“Cocomo sets out to find what makes him special,” writes Flanery. “He goes to the wise ole owl to find out what makes him special. The wise ole owl gives him seven wishes to use to find out.
“Cocomo visits with others and ask them what makes them special. Each time, he takes a little of what makes them special but still does not feel special.
“With only one wish left, he returns to the wise ole owl, and using his last wish, the wise ole owl shows Cocomo what makes him special. The wise ole owl takes all of Cocomo’s life experiences and puts them all together to show Cocomo each person is special because of the people they meet, and nobody is special for the same reason. Cocomo finds that what makes him special is himself.”
Published by Page Publishing, William C. Flanery’s engaging tale was inspired by the author’s experiences in dealing with people from all walks of life through his work, where he noticed it is every person’s desire to be special in some way. Through sharing Cocomo’s journey, Flanery hopes to encourage others to realize that what makes them special lies within themselves.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase “Cocomo's Wish” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
