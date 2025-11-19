Author Gerald Raulston’s New Book, "Trials of Life," is a Poignant Collection of Stories, Both Fiction and Nonfiction, That Explore Various Aspects of the Human Condition
Recent release “Trials of Life” from Page Publishing author Gerald Raulston is a stirring and thought-provoking assortment of short stories that draw from both the author’s experiences as well as his imagination to deliver an engaging examination of life and the many trials and challenges mankind often faces.
Saint Peters, MO, November 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gerald Raulston, who served in the military and is now enjoying retirement, has completed his new book, “Trials of Life”: a compelling series of short stories that explore a wide variety of topics concerning the human condition, including a range of common emotions, instances, and struggles that readers of all backgrounds can connect with.
“This is a book of short stories. Some are true, and others have a bit of truth in them, mixed with a lot of imagination,” writes Raulston. “I like blending truth with imagination and trying to come up with stories that will not only make you smile but possibly instill in your mind that you can someday write your own book.
“Now, relax and tune out the world and all its problems. Read, and imagine what you would do if you were in the situations described in the stories in this book.”
Published by Page Publishing, Gerald Raulston’s enthralling series will captivate readers, inviting them on an intimate journey through the author’s mind with every tale. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Trials of Life” promises to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Trials of Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“This is a book of short stories. Some are true, and others have a bit of truth in them, mixed with a lot of imagination,” writes Raulston. “I like blending truth with imagination and trying to come up with stories that will not only make you smile but possibly instill in your mind that you can someday write your own book.
“Now, relax and tune out the world and all its problems. Read, and imagine what you would do if you were in the situations described in the stories in this book.”
Published by Page Publishing, Gerald Raulston’s enthralling series will captivate readers, inviting them on an intimate journey through the author’s mind with every tale. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Trials of Life” promises to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Trials of Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories