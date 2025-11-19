Author Gerald Raulston’s New Book, "Trials of Life," is a Poignant Collection of Stories, Both Fiction and Nonfiction, That Explore Various Aspects of the Human Condition

Recent release “Trials of Life” from Page Publishing author Gerald Raulston is a stirring and thought-provoking assortment of short stories that draw from both the author’s experiences as well as his imagination to deliver an engaging examination of life and the many trials and challenges mankind often faces.