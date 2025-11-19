Author John Michele’s New Book, "Who Killed Bates," is a Compelling Novel That Follows One Man’s Struggle with His Past Involvement in Cold Case Murder

Recent release “Who Killed Bates” from Page Publishing author John Michele centers around John Verra, who is haunted by the murder of despised chief of police Chief Bates, and his involvement in the crime. Decades later, with the investigation ongoing, John is now entangled in a world of crime and political ambition as the police inch closer to discovering Bates’s true killer.