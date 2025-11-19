Author John Michele’s New Book, "Who Killed Bates," is a Compelling Novel That Follows One Man’s Struggle with His Past Involvement in Cold Case Murder
Recent release “Who Killed Bates” from Page Publishing author John Michele centers around John Verra, who is haunted by the murder of despised chief of police Chief Bates, and his involvement in the crime. Decades later, with the investigation ongoing, John is now entangled in a world of crime and political ambition as the police inch closer to discovering Bates’s true killer.
New York, NY, November 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- John Michele, who enjoys building stone walls and growing plants in his small garden when not spending time with family and friends, has completed his new book “Who Killed Bates”: a compelling thriller that follows the investigation into the murder of a despised police chief, and one man’s struggle to grapple with his involvement in the killing decades later.
“Haunted by the past, John Verra recounts his traumatic experience as an eighteen-year-old who witnessed and was partially involved in the murder of Chief Bates, a despised police chief known for his arrogance and bigotry, especially toward Sicilians,” writes Michele. “The murder, which took place near a gambling shack called Club Morocco in Breakheart, Massachusetts, remains unsolved and continues to overshadow John’s life. Despite his partial confession to a priest friend, John has never fully revealed the truth, fearing the consequences on his family and reputation.
“‘Who Killed Bates’ presents a complex narrative blending personal memoir, political intrigue, and crime investigation centered around John Verra, a man haunted by a decades-old murder, entangled in politics and the shadow of worldwide organized crime. Italian and American mafia influences, political ambition, and the quest for truth drive the investigation behind the unsolved murder of Chief Bates.”
Published by Page Publishing, John Michele’s enthralling novel will transport readers to historical Italian cities as it offers a layered story of loyalty, betrayal, and the pursuit of justice that spans countries and decades. The fifth installment in the author’s ongoing murder mystery series, “Who Killed Bates” is sure to weave a spellbinding tale that will keep readers guessing right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Who Killed Bates” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
