Author Brandy Laree'’s New Book, "Ezekiel Turns 5," is a Charming True Story That Follows the Author’s Lovable Dog Ezekiel as He Gets a Little Sister for His Birthday
Recent release “Ezekiel Turns 5” from Page Publishing author Brandy Laree' is a riveting tale that centers around Ezekiel, the author’s Labrador mix puppy, who is about to celebrate his fifth birthday. Unsure of what to get Ezekiel, the author decides to get another puppy and present her as Ezekiel’s birthday surprise.
Des Moines, IA, November 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Brandy Laree', a loving mother with a passion for reading, has completed her new book, “Ezekiel Turns 5”: a heartfelt story that explores what happens when the author gets a second puppy for Ezekiel’s fifth birthday, making him a big brother for the first time.
“‘Ezekiel Turns 5’ continues the story of our German shepherd and black Labrador mix puppy through his adventures,” shares Laree’. “As he enters his fifth year, this book shares the celebrations of his birthday and how he becomes a big brother and teacher of tail-wagging lessons. He begins this year with a new gift that he adores and cherishes through new adventures. As the third book in the series, ‘Ezekiel Turns 5’ is a story of his birthday, big brotherhood, and beautiful lessons.”
Published by Page Publishing, Brandy Laree'’s adorable tale will capture the hearts of young readers as they follow along on Ezekiel’s journey to not only get used to being a big brother but helping to teach his new little sister how to be a good dog. Inspired by the author’s desire to create a book that others can read to children and share a love of reading, “Ezekiel Turns 5” is sure to become a beloved addition to any family’s library.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “Ezekiel Turns 5” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“‘Ezekiel Turns 5’ continues the story of our German shepherd and black Labrador mix puppy through his adventures,” shares Laree’. “As he enters his fifth year, this book shares the celebrations of his birthday and how he becomes a big brother and teacher of tail-wagging lessons. He begins this year with a new gift that he adores and cherishes through new adventures. As the third book in the series, ‘Ezekiel Turns 5’ is a story of his birthday, big brotherhood, and beautiful lessons.”
Published by Page Publishing, Brandy Laree'’s adorable tale will capture the hearts of young readers as they follow along on Ezekiel’s journey to not only get used to being a big brother but helping to teach his new little sister how to be a good dog. Inspired by the author’s desire to create a book that others can read to children and share a love of reading, “Ezekiel Turns 5” is sure to become a beloved addition to any family’s library.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “Ezekiel Turns 5” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories