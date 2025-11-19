Author Brandy Laree'’s New Book, "Ezekiel Turns 5," is a Charming True Story That Follows the Author’s Lovable Dog Ezekiel as He Gets a Little Sister for His Birthday

Recent release “Ezekiel Turns 5” from Page Publishing author Brandy Laree' is a riveting tale that centers around Ezekiel, the author’s Labrador mix puppy, who is about to celebrate his fifth birthday. Unsure of what to get Ezekiel, the author decides to get another puppy and present her as Ezekiel’s birthday surprise.