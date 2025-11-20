Author Zachary Friend’s New Book, "Emily's Magical Christmas Adventure," Follows a Young Girl’s Thrilling Wintering Escapades and Activities to Celebrate the Season

Recent release “Emily's Magical Christmas Adventure” from Page Publishing author Zachary Friend is a charming tale that centers around Emily, a young girl who decides to get outside and enjoy a fun-filled day of winter activities. Along the way she makes brand new friends and creates lifelong memories that she will cherish forever.