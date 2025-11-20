Author Zachary Friend’s New Book, "Emily's Magical Christmas Adventure," Follows a Young Girl’s Thrilling Wintering Escapades and Activities to Celebrate the Season
Recent release “Emily's Magical Christmas Adventure” from Page Publishing author Zachary Friend is a charming tale that centers around Emily, a young girl who decides to get outside and enjoy a fun-filled day of winter activities. Along the way she makes brand new friends and creates lifelong memories that she will cherish forever.
Swanton, MD, November 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zachary Friend has completed his new book, “Emily's Magical Christmas Adventure”: a heartfelt tale of a young girl’s adventures out in the snow as she soaks in the fun of the winter season with all sorts of snow themed activities alongside new friends.
“Embark on a mystical, snowy adventure with Emily as she discovers the joy of Christmas!” writes Zachary. “Join her as she experiences all kinds of exciting winter time activities, and even makes a few fury friends along the way! After a full day of adventures, Emily returns to her family cabin to share her magical day with all her loved ones!”
Published by Page Publishing, Zachary Friend’s engaging tale will inspire readers of all ages to get out in the snow and enjoy all the wonderful winter fun there is to be had. With colorful artwork to help bring Zachary’s story to life, “Emily’s Magical Christmas Adventure” is sure to delight young readers, making it a perfect addition to any family’s Christmas reading traditions.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Emily's Magical Christmas Adventure” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
