Author Helena Cartelle Wilson’s New Book, “Deep Thoughts...Enter In: Vol. 1: Heartbreaker,” is a Compelling Series Exploring Moments and Emotions from the Author’s Life
Recent release “Deep Thoughts...Enter In: Vol. 1: Heartbreaker” from Covenant Books author Helena Cartelle Wilson is a stirring assortment of reflections and ruminations that take readers through moments from the author’s life, exploring how she dealt with these experiences and expressing the emotions they elicited.
Houston, TX, November 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Helena Cartelle Wilson has completed her new book, “Deep Thoughts...Enter In: Vol. 1: Heartbreaker”: a powerful and thought-provoking collection that shares thoughts and feelings from the author’s life experiences. From a place of pain, joy, and gaining strength, this book provides therapy and understanding from the state of death, love, and miscellaneous.
Wilson begins her collection with an entry entitled “Sympathy Wish for You,” in which she writes, “Keep the memories of your loved one near your heart, even though the emptiness inside makes you cry. As the tears fall from your face, you sit and wonder why this day? God has a plan for every man: a special place for us to see His face. If the pain does not go away, look to God; He will make away.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Helena Cartelle Wilson’s new book was inspired by the author’s desire to express the various stages of emotions felt from the death of loved ones, pain of love when one’s heart was mishandled, and other miscellaneous thoughts that have remained with her through life. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Deep Thoughts…Enter In: Vol. 1: Heartbreaker” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final entry.
Readers can purchase “Deep Thoughts...Enter In: Vol. 1: Heartbreaker” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Wilson begins her collection with an entry entitled “Sympathy Wish for You,” in which she writes, “Keep the memories of your loved one near your heart, even though the emptiness inside makes you cry. As the tears fall from your face, you sit and wonder why this day? God has a plan for every man: a special place for us to see His face. If the pain does not go away, look to God; He will make away.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Helena Cartelle Wilson’s new book was inspired by the author’s desire to express the various stages of emotions felt from the death of loved ones, pain of love when one’s heart was mishandled, and other miscellaneous thoughts that have remained with her through life. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Deep Thoughts…Enter In: Vol. 1: Heartbreaker” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final entry.
Readers can purchase “Deep Thoughts...Enter In: Vol. 1: Heartbreaker” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories