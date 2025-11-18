Author Helena Cartelle Wilson’s New Book, “Deep Thoughts...Enter In: Vol. 1: Heartbreaker,” is a Compelling Series Exploring Moments and Emotions from the Author’s Life

Recent release “Deep Thoughts...Enter In: Vol. 1: Heartbreaker” from Covenant Books author Helena Cartelle Wilson is a stirring assortment of reflections and ruminations that take readers through moments from the author’s life, exploring how she dealt with these experiences and expressing the emotions they elicited.