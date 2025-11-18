Author Dee Andras’s New Book, "Maxwell's Key in the Mirror," Follows a Ten Year Old Boy Who is Transported to a Strange New World Only He Has the Power to Save

Recent release “Maxwell's Key in the Mirror” from Covenant Books author Dee Andras is a riveting tale that follows Maxwell, a young boy who is accidentally sent to a new world, where he meets a young girl who believes he can save her world from destruction. Alongside brand new friends, Maxwell sets out on a daring quest to bring peace to this strange land while finding his own way home.