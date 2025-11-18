Author Dee Andras’s New Book, "Maxwell's Key in the Mirror," Follows a Ten Year Old Boy Who is Transported to a Strange New World Only He Has the Power to Save
Recent release “Maxwell's Key in the Mirror” from Covenant Books author Dee Andras is a riveting tale that follows Maxwell, a young boy who is accidentally sent to a new world, where he meets a young girl who believes he can save her world from destruction. Alongside brand new friends, Maxwell sets out on a daring quest to bring peace to this strange land while finding his own way home.
Quinlan, TX, November 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dee Andras, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who resides in Texas with her husband, has completed her new book, “Maxwell's Key in the Mirror”: a captivating story of a young ten year old boy’s adventures through a strange new world that he must save before returning home.
“‘Maxwell’s Key in the Mirror’ is a magical tale about a young boy who turns ten years old,” writes Andras. “While he is visiting his great-grandparents, he takes a tumble reaching for a key that fell off a mirror. The fall renders him unconscious, and when he wakes up, he has been transported to a new world where he is on his own.
“A girl named Penelope, living in an underground house in the desert, appears and believes Maxwell can help her save her world from the mandatory separation of people caused by the fruit of the walking trees. In return, she would help him find his way home. Penelope tasks Maxwell with following a map to find her friend Doren, who can help.
“Maxwell and his newfound friends fight the walking trees together, but their plan puts Maxwell in jeopardy. After burning down the trees, Maxwell thinks all is well, and he will now be headed home. A case of mistaken identity inadvertently lands Maxwell in a situation where he’ll have to continue his quest to get back to his own world.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dee Andras’s new book is inspired by the author’s great-grandson, Maxwell, and her desire to write a tale for him to read as he grew up. With colorful illustrations by the author’s husband, Steve Andras, “Maxwell’s Key in the Mirror” is sure to delight readers, leaving them spellbound as Maxwell faces his fears to save his new friends and return home.
Readers can purchase “Maxwell's Key in the Mirror” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
