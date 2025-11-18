Author Jenn LM Andersen’s New Book, “Be Kind To Your Mind,” is an Insightful Read That Will Help Teach Children Skills of Emotional Resilience to Face the World
Recent release “Be Kind To Your Mind: Teaching Children the Skills of Emotional Resilience Through Scriptures and Activities” from Covenant Books author Jenn LM Andersen is a valuable resource that will help teach young readers the skills they need to tackle the various challenges they will face in life, providing the tools to face any problem head on.
Preston, ID, November 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jenn LM Andersen, a life coach who helps people mend their broken relationships with God, themselves, and their loved ones, has completed her new book, “Be Kind To Your Mind: Teaching Children the Skills of Emotional Resilience Through Scriptures and Activities”: a heartfelt guide designed to help parents and guardians prepare their children from the challenges of the world.
Author Jenn LM Andersen graduated from Brigham Young University with a degree in psychology and a minor in family science. She used her experiences and education to work with abused children, ungovernable youth and children, and adults struggling with emotional health before finding coaching. The author and her husband live in Southern Idaho, where they are raising three boys and love hiking, snowshoeing, and kayaking.
“How do you prepare your children for the struggles that are out there in the world?” writes Andersen. “The challenges that our children are facing are increasing. Since we can’t take the problems in the world away from them, we can arm our precious, important children with skills of emotional resilience and a foundation of using Heavenly Father, prophets, and the scriptures as guides.”
“Be Kind To Your Mind: Teaching Children the Skills of Emotional Resilience Through Scriptures and Activities” will teach young readers a variety of life lessons, including what to do when someone doesn’t like them, how to handle failure, and what to do with big feelings. Readers will also discover how to learn from mistakes, use free agency, and much more.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jenn LM Andersen’s new book was inspired by the author’s desire to help the upcoming generation develop the skills to take on life’s challenges with a sense of empowerment. As parents and their children go through Andersen’s book, they’ll interact with parent-guided activities that cater to different learning styles, discovering how to solve common struggles amongst children and prepare them for the world.
Readers can purchase “Be Kind To Your Mind: Teaching Children the Skills of Emotional Resilience Through Scriptures and Activities” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
