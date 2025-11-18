Author Jenn LM Andersen’s New Book, “Be Kind To Your Mind,” is an Insightful Read That Will Help Teach Children Skills of Emotional Resilience to Face the World

Recent release “Be Kind To Your Mind: Teaching Children the Skills of Emotional Resilience Through Scriptures and Activities” from Covenant Books author Jenn LM Andersen is a valuable resource that will help teach young readers the skills they need to tackle the various challenges they will face in life, providing the tools to face any problem head on.