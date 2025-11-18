Author Monica V. Harris’s New Book, "Get Older or Get Dead," is a Compelling Novel That Continues the Story of Dana Foster as She Seeks Out Answers for Her Life’s Purpose

Recent release “Get Older or Get Dead” from Covenant Books author Monica V. Harris is a poignant and captivating story that centers around Dana, who finds herself facing a series of struggles that leave her questioning everything about her path in life, as well as her purpose and what kind of person she truly is.