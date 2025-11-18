Author Monica V. Harris’s New Book, "Get Older or Get Dead," is a Compelling Novel That Continues the Story of Dana Foster as She Seeks Out Answers for Her Life’s Purpose
Recent release “Get Older or Get Dead” from Covenant Books author Monica V. Harris is a poignant and captivating story that centers around Dana, who finds herself facing a series of struggles that leave her questioning everything about her path in life, as well as her purpose and what kind of person she truly is.
Hazel Crest, IL, November 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Monica V. Harris, an accomplished author and educator, has completed her new book, “Get Older or Get Dead”: a stirring tale that centers around one woman’s existential questions as she faces life’s trials that leave her second guessing everything.
“‘Get Older or Get Dead’ draws the readers into the saga and seasons of Dana Foster—amid a tumultuous weaving of her life’s tapestry, producing a myriad of questions and seeking answers to the quest of her life’s purpose,” writes Harris.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Monica V. Harris’s new book is the third and final entry in the author’s “Fine Print” trilogy, following “The Fine Print” and “I’ll Take It from Here.” Expertly paced and character-driven, “Get Older or Get Dead” is sure to leave readers spellbound, delivering a stirring account that will leave a lasting impact long after the final chapter.
Readers can purchase “Get Older or Get Dead” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
