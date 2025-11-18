Author Jenna Perry’s New Book, "Dottie’s Difficult Day," is a Fanciful and True Story About a Lovable Grey Cat Named Dottie

Recent release “Dottie’s Difficult Day” from Covenant Books author Jenna Perry is an engaging children’s story about a playful and mischievous cat, inspired by the author’s real-life grey cat named Dottie, and the funny family memories she helped create.