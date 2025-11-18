Author Jenna Perry’s New Book, "Dottie’s Difficult Day," is a Fanciful and True Story About a Lovable Grey Cat Named Dottie
Recent release “Dottie’s Difficult Day” from Covenant Books author Jenna Perry is an engaging children’s story about a playful and mischievous cat, inspired by the author’s real-life grey cat named Dottie, and the funny family memories she helped create.
New York, NY, November 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jenna Perry, who currently lives in Florida, has completed her new book, “Dottie’s Difficult Day”: a charming children’s story that follows a trouble-making but lovable cat.
Author Jenna Perry is a wife, mother, and grandmother of six. Jenna loves the Lord, her family, country life, and the USA. She proudly served four years in the USAF. A fun-loving mom, Jenna homeschooled her children K–12 and coached them in tennis and fitness. At fifty-seven, she did her first “tough mudder” with her two sons.
Jenna loves to travel. As a child, she lived in Laos and Thailand. Then, while serving in the Air Force, she lived in Greece. She is extremely grateful to her Lord and Savior for her many blessings.
Jenna shares, “While raising our children, we lived on forty acres in Farmerville, Louisiana. It was a great place to be a kid. We had horses, goats, geese, pigs, cats, and a mule. Lots of fun was had, and many funny family memories were made.”
She continues, “This is one of our favorites. On this particular day, Dottie learned an important lesson and inadvertently provided great entertainment for us all. Recently, while reminiscing, I began making up rhymes to tell the tale. It came out pretty well, and the family said I should publish it. So here it is. I hope you enjoy it as much as we do.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jenna Perry’s new book features vivid illustrations that help to bring the story to life.
Readers can purchase “Dottie’s Difficult Day” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
