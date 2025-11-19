Author Paul R. Saxton’s New Book, "Live On Purpose," is a Stirring Collection of Poems, Short Stories, and Reflections Inspired by the Author’s Experiences
Recent release “Live On Purpose” from Covenant Books author Paul R. Saxton is a riveting and thought-provoking assortment of poetry and tales brimming with life lessons. Through each entry, Saxton aims to uplift and encourage readers to embrace life’s trials and learn to find healing and comfort through the world around them.
Clarksville, TN, November 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Paul R. Saxton, who has a passion for writing, has completed his new book, “Live On Purpose”: a compelling and engaging anthology of poems and tales inspired by the author’s own lived experiences that offer comfort and valuable life lessons.
“This small book contains stories, thoughts, and lessons of love and confusion and growth,” shares Saxton. “There is always a silver lining if you’re willing to find it.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Paul R. Saxton’s new book is a potent series that is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, inspiring them to never give up hope for a brighter tomorrow.
Readers can purchase “Live On Purpose” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
