Author Paul R. Saxton’s New Book, "Live On Purpose," is a Stirring Collection of Poems, Short Stories, and Reflections Inspired by the Author’s Experiences

Recent release “Live On Purpose” from Covenant Books author Paul R. Saxton is a riveting and thought-provoking assortment of poetry and tales brimming with life lessons. Through each entry, Saxton aims to uplift and encourage readers to embrace life’s trials and learn to find healing and comfort through the world around them.