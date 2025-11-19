Author J.L.’s New Book, "Jonathan's Imaginary Space Flight," is a Captivating Tale That Invites Readers Along on an Educational Journey Through the Solar System
Recent release “Jonathan's Imaginary Space Flight” from Covenant Books author J.L. is a fascinating look at each of the celestial bodies within the Solar System. Inspired by a class report the author had to give in school, “Jonathan’s Imaginary Space Flight” will take readers on a ride through the wilds of space to discover the incredible planets that Earth shares the Solar System with.
New York, NY, November 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- J.L. has completed his new book, “Jonathan's Imaginary Space Flight”: a stirring journey through space that explores the many planets and moons that are a part of the Solar System.
“One day, a 10-year-old boy named Jonathan Liggio has to do an out-of-this-world report on the Solar System,” writes J.L. “Blast off and learn with Jonathan on an educational fantasy adventure on what the most famous place in the Milky Way Galaxy has to offer as long as he’s back home in time for bed.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, J.L.’s new book will fascinate readers as they discover the incredible sights to behold while learning all sorts of new facts about each of the Solar System’s planets. With photographs to help bring J.L.’s tale to life, “Jonathan’s Imaginary Space Flight” is perfect for readers of all ages who are interested in learning about space and what lies beyond the night sky.
Readers can purchase “Jonathan's Imaginary Space Flight” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
