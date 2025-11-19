Author Terry Wettig’s New Book, "Double Take," is a Gripping Drama That Follows a Terror Suspect Who Plans to Enact His Plot for Revenge in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
Recent release "Double Take" from Newman Springs Publishing author Terry Wettig is a fascinating novel that centers around Tazik, a terror suspect who aims to enact his carefully crafted vengeance for a personal tragedy years prior. Now in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, Tazik begins to second guess his vendetta after discovering how much in common he has with those he despised for so long.
Honolulu, HI, November 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Terry Wettig, a veteran of the Air Force who earned a doctorate degree in organizational psychology, has completed his new book, "Double Take": a psychological thriller that follows one man’s quest for revenge that begins to fall apart after discovering just how similar he is to those he planned to punish.
Wettig shares, “As a terror suspect hellbent on avenging his own personal tragedy, Tazik formulates a plan to even the score to those responsible. Years in the planning, he would bring his wrath to the infidel’s home turf—as they had brought their brutal war machine to his own front yard. He built his team and trained them. They were dedicated to the cause and would see it through at all costs. Setting their plan in motion, they recruited confederates who would help get them closer to their goal.
“Arriving in the United States and traveling across the Upper Peninsula, they were unprepared for what they saw and what greeted them. Determined to see their plan through, they forged ahead. In the process, they met obstacle after obstacle; they began discovering their nemesis was not evil but rather a peaceful people largely borne of Finnish origin. They began discovering these ‘Yoopers’ were much like themselves—welcoming and hospitable.
“Finally, with his team in place and their plan in motion, the critical decision point had been reached. Forging ahead with their plan, the hurdles they had encountered along the way came with twists and turns causing them to continually alter their plans. Execute or abort. Wrestling with his own demons and motivations, they moved forward with his plan. How the plan would play out could not have been anticipated by Tazik or the American forces.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Terry Wettig’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they discover Tazik’s tragic past that has set him on a course for revenge, as well as his inner turmoil after discovering he has more in common with his enemy than not. Set against the backdrop of Michigan’s beautiful Upper Peninsula, “Double Take” is both a cathartic and transformative novel that will keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this powerful work can purchase "Double Take" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Wettig shares, “As a terror suspect hellbent on avenging his own personal tragedy, Tazik formulates a plan to even the score to those responsible. Years in the planning, he would bring his wrath to the infidel’s home turf—as they had brought their brutal war machine to his own front yard. He built his team and trained them. They were dedicated to the cause and would see it through at all costs. Setting their plan in motion, they recruited confederates who would help get them closer to their goal.
“Arriving in the United States and traveling across the Upper Peninsula, they were unprepared for what they saw and what greeted them. Determined to see their plan through, they forged ahead. In the process, they met obstacle after obstacle; they began discovering their nemesis was not evil but rather a peaceful people largely borne of Finnish origin. They began discovering these ‘Yoopers’ were much like themselves—welcoming and hospitable.
“Finally, with his team in place and their plan in motion, the critical decision point had been reached. Forging ahead with their plan, the hurdles they had encountered along the way came with twists and turns causing them to continually alter their plans. Execute or abort. Wrestling with his own demons and motivations, they moved forward with his plan. How the plan would play out could not have been anticipated by Tazik or the American forces.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Terry Wettig’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they discover Tazik’s tragic past that has set him on a course for revenge, as well as his inner turmoil after discovering he has more in common with his enemy than not. Set against the backdrop of Michigan’s beautiful Upper Peninsula, “Double Take” is both a cathartic and transformative novel that will keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this powerful work can purchase "Double Take" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories