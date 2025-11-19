Author Terry Wettig’s New Book, "Double Take," is a Gripping Drama That Follows a Terror Suspect Who Plans to Enact His Plot for Revenge in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Recent release "Double Take" from Newman Springs Publishing author Terry Wettig is a fascinating novel that centers around Tazik, a terror suspect who aims to enact his carefully crafted vengeance for a personal tragedy years prior. Now in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, Tazik begins to second guess his vendetta after discovering how much in common he has with those he despised for so long.