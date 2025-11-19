Mahdi Al-Azzawi’s New Book, "The Mahdi Bidding Style," Introduces a Bold New System to Transform Your Bridge Game
New York, NY, November 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Mahdi Al-Azzawi has unveiled his most recent book, “The Mahdi Bidding Style”: a groundbreaking guide that redefines how Bridge players approach bidding. In this innovative manual, Al-Azzawi introduces a logical and elegant bidding system that enhances communication between partners, eliminates guesswork, and dramatically increases one’s chances of winning.
“As an passionate Bridge player, I am thrilled to introduce the groundbreaking Mahdi Bidding Style (MBS) for initiating bids,” writes Al-Azzawi. “Over the years, countless bidding conventions have emerged, leaving even experienced players uncertain about how best to begin the auction. Many beginners, in particular, struggle with misjudged openings and unclear signals, leading to costly misunderstandings. My goal is to simplify that process and bring precision, confidence, and enjoyment back to the table.”
The Mahdi Bidding Style focuses on the opening bid—a pivotal stage that often sets the tone for the entire hand. By following Al-Azzawi’s clearly defined color-based structure, players can accurately communicate their hand’s strength and distribution, allowing their partners to respond strategically. Each stage of the bidding process is explained clearly and with purpose, helping players avoid confusion while sharpening their competitive edge.
Published by Fulton Books, Mahdi Al-Azzawi’s book offers both novices and advanced players a fresh perspective on one of the world’s most intellectually rewarding games. With its emphasis on structure, logic, and communication, Al-Azzawi’s system provides the tools needed for consistent, confident, and ultimately more successful Bridge play.
Readers eager to refine their skills and master this revolutionary bidding system can find purchase “The Mahdi Bidding Style” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
