Ginger Tuton’s New Book, “Trippy's Great Adventures: Meeting My Humans, Discovering the Woods, and Teaching Mike to Swim,” Follows Trippy’s First Meeting with His Family
Jacksonville, NC, November 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Ginger Tuton, a loving wife and mother, as well as a certified public accountant and college vice president, has completed his/her most recent book, “Trippy's Great Adventures: Meeting My Humans, Discovering the Woods, and Teaching Mike to Swim”: a charming tale inspired by true events that follows a dog named Trippy as he meets his new human family and enjoys all sorts of thrilling adventures in his new home.
In her spare time, author Ginger Tuton loves to read, write, run, do yoga, contemplate the wonders of life while sitting by the ocean and garden, and go on adventures with her pups, Zillie and, of course, Trippy. She lives in a home with a library as its center, and her children grew up being read to and then reading themselves.
The author shares, “My name is Trippy, and I am a fuzzy white dog with gray eyes who loves adventure, especially when it means I make a new animal friend and learn a new smell! As you read this book, we will share the true stories of when I met my humans, when I made new friends who came out of the woods behind my house and from under the sea, and when I taught my Mike to swim. I am an expert in zoomies (a sign of a very happy pup), and I hope you and I can laugh and run together sometime!”
Published by Fulton Books, Ginger Tuton’s book was written with input from the author’s son, who served as a catalyst for many of the adventures found within its pages. With colorful artwork to help bring Tuton’s story to life, “Trippy's Great Adventures: Meeting My Humans, Discovering the Woods, and Teaching Mike to Swim” is sure to bring a smile to young readers around the world, leaving them eager for the next volume in Trippy’s thrilling adventures.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “Trippy's Great Adventures: Meeting My Humans, Discovering the Woods, and Teaching Mike to Swim” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
In her spare time, author Ginger Tuton loves to read, write, run, do yoga, contemplate the wonders of life while sitting by the ocean and garden, and go on adventures with her pups, Zillie and, of course, Trippy. She lives in a home with a library as its center, and her children grew up being read to and then reading themselves.
The author shares, “My name is Trippy, and I am a fuzzy white dog with gray eyes who loves adventure, especially when it means I make a new animal friend and learn a new smell! As you read this book, we will share the true stories of when I met my humans, when I made new friends who came out of the woods behind my house and from under the sea, and when I taught my Mike to swim. I am an expert in zoomies (a sign of a very happy pup), and I hope you and I can laugh and run together sometime!”
Published by Fulton Books, Ginger Tuton’s book was written with input from the author’s son, who served as a catalyst for many of the adventures found within its pages. With colorful artwork to help bring Tuton’s story to life, “Trippy's Great Adventures: Meeting My Humans, Discovering the Woods, and Teaching Mike to Swim” is sure to bring a smile to young readers around the world, leaving them eager for the next volume in Trippy’s thrilling adventures.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “Trippy's Great Adventures: Meeting My Humans, Discovering the Woods, and Teaching Mike to Swim” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories