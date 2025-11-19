Tameka Badiane’s New Book, "Silent Moves, Loud Streets," is a Gripping Novel That Follows a Woman’s Journey to Navigate Her Professional and Personal Struggles
Ellenwood, GA, November 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Tameka Badiane, a Mississippi native who owns a successful beauty studio in Ellenwood, Georgia, has completed her most recent book, “Silent Moves, Loud Streets”: a compelling tale that centers around Niya, a young woman who must learn to build her empire on the loud and vibrant streets while traversing the quiet, backdoor dealings that run everything in her world.
From a young age, Tameka Badiane's life demanded quick thinking and an unbreakable work ethic, traits she still carries today. As a mother of three adult children, she continues to motivate them daily, embodying the values she learned from her upbringing. Her tenacity and strategic mindset have allowed her to make powerful impacts, both in her business ventures and charitable efforts. No matter where life takes her, Tameka remains deeply connected to her roots, guided by the perseverance instilled in her during a childhood marked by hard work and a relentless spirit.
“‘Silent Moves, Loud Streets’ is a gripping urban tale that delves deep into the hidden lives of individuals navigating two contrasting worlds-the quiet, calculated moves made behind the scenes and the loud, vibrant energy of the streets,” shares Badiane. “Niya, a strong and resourceful woman, balances the complexities of personal ambition, street life, and loyalty as she builds her empire. Along the way, she encounters a series of complicated relationships, including an intense dynamic with her husband, Ali, and an intriguing, secretive bond with a woman named Winter.”
“The novel explores themes of power, survival, and desire, where love and betrayal coexist in a dangerous world. The streets are loud with their chaos, but the real power comes from the silent moves that no one sees coming. Throughout the story, Niya sets boundaries, navigates personal and professional risks, and learns valuable lessons about trust, loyalty, and ambition.”
Published by Fulton Books, Tameka Badiane’s book, set against the backdrop of a fast-paced city, is a tale of quiet strength in a world that demands both strategy and resilience. With complex relationships and high-stakes decisions, “Silent Moves, Loud Streets” offers readers a deep dive into the realities of hustling in a world where silence can be as powerful as the loudest noise.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Silent Moves, Loud Streets” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
