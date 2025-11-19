Mark Slavik’s Newly Released "The Fallen" Delivers a Gripping Christian Thriller That Combines Military Action, Espionage, and a Fight for Faith and Freedom
“The Fallen” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mark Slavik is a gripping Christian thriller that follows former Army Ranger and fallen Micah Miller as he uncovers a deadly conspiracy that reaches into the highest levels of the White House. Filled with intrigue, intense action, and deep spiritual conviction, the book explores loyalty, betrayal, and the ongoing battle to defend faith in a corrupt world.
Strongsville, OH, November 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Fallen”: a thrilling and action-packed Christian suspense novel that plunges readers into a world of conspiracy, loyalty, and faith. “The Fallen” is the creation of published author, Mark Slavik, a retired US Army lieutenant colonel, Airborne- and Ranger-qualified officer, who commanded infantry and armor battalions and helped establish FEMA Region V’s first Homeland Response Force for large-scale disasters. Combining his military experience with a passion for Christianity, he examines the impact of recent US presidential administrations on religious traditions and freedoms. He lives in Strongsville, Ohio, with his wife, Peggy, and is active in his parish while enjoying time with seven grandchildren.
Slavik shares, “What if the greatest threat to your faith sat in the Oval office?
Micah Miller is a former Army Ranger, a fallen priest, and now a mercenary with nothing left to lose. When the Vatican entrusts Micah to lead a perilous mission, he’s thrown into a web of deception that leads straight to the White House. Teaming up with Safra Bennett, one of Mossad’s most skilled intelligence operatives, Micah must unravel a sinister plot before thousands perish in an attack designed to plunge the world into chaos. But the deeper they dig, the more they realize that the enemy isn’t just hiding in the shadows—he’s controlling them.
Meanwhile, President Frank Bearden is playing a dangerous game. Desperate to cling to power, he aligns himself with Peter Kovac, a puppet master with an agenda that could reshape the world forever. As alliances fracture and time runs out, Micah is forced to confront his past—one filled with loss, regret, and the ghosts of a life he abandoned.
With betrayal at every turn, can Micah unravel the conspiracy that threatens everything he once believed in? Or will he fall once more—this time, for good?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mark Slavik’s new book delivers a fast-paced, suspenseful story with strong spiritual themes and unforgettable characters.
Consumers can purchase “The Fallen” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Fallen”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
