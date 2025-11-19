Timothy S. Mehl’s Newly Released "The Dilemma" is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Faith, Choice, and the Mysteries of Creation
“The Dilemma” from Christian Faith Publishing author Timothy S. Mehl offers readers an insightful journey into the Bible, guiding them to understand life’s fundamental choices and the spiritual dilemmas faced by all humanity.
Beloit, KS, November 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Dilemma”: an enlightening and reflective book that encourages readers to examine the choices and challenges inherent in life and faith. “The Dilemma” is the creation of published author, Timothy S. Mehl, who grew up on a family farm and has been married to his wife, Rhonda, for fifty-four years. From this union, six children, twenty grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren grace the family. He was engaged in farming and ranching, along with teaching plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning at a tech college, until his retirement three years ago. The impact of growing up in his parents’ religion has fueled his desire to study the Bible without the bias of religion.
Mehl shares, “When I reached the age of eighteen and was free from the influence of my parents’ religion, I began studying the Bible for myself to find out what was in it. It has been a long and difficult journey, but the rewards of knowing for myself what is in it are priceless. Knowing and understanding the dilemma opens up the mystery of creation. We were all born into the dilemma, and this book takes us down the path of the choice confronting all of us.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Timothy S. Mehl’s new book offers readers a fresh perspective on Scripture, encouraging personal study, reflection, and a deeper understanding of life’s spiritual questions.
Consumers can purchase “The Dilemma” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Dilemma”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
