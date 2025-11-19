Dr. Connie C. Gardner’s Newly Released "Love Life through Scripture" is an Inspiring Guide to Spiritual Growth and Daily Application of God’s Word
“Love Life through Scripture” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Connie C. Gardner is a transformative devotional that encourages readers to embrace life fully through Scripture, offering practical guidance, reflection, and spiritual enrichment over fifty-two weeks.
Tappahannock, VA, November 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Love Life through Scripture”: a spiritually enriching guide that combines daily Scripture study with practical application for a transformative experience. “Love Life through Scripture” is the creation of published author, Dr. Connie C. Gardner, a licensed and ordained minister, pastor, business owner, and professional counselor with a PhD in professional counseling from Liberty University. She holds a BS in psychology from Virginia State University and an MS in college and community counseling from Longwood University. Married to her husband, James, for fifteen years, Dr. Connie has a deep passion for preaching and teaching the Word of God. After answering the call to ministry in 2015, she has dedicated her life to helping others experience God’s love, mercy, and grace. She also hosts a weekly radio program, Love Life through Scripture, which inspired her book, encouraging readers to embrace life fully through the teachings of Scripture.
Dr. Gardner shares, “Love Life through Scripture is more than a devotional. It is a full spiritual experience. It stimulates the mind, reveals the soul, humbles the heart, relaxes the body, and satisfies the spirit. Experience change one scripture at a time, one day a week, for fifty-two weeks. Read one scripture on Sunday and meditate on that scripture for the entire week. One reading or message is comparable to a Sunday morning sermonette. Scriptures are presented to make learning and retention easier. God’s word is explained to give a greater understanding of God. Learning, retention, and understanding can encourage the application of scripture in everyday life. Love Life through Scripture is an opportunity to experience God without feeling overwhelmed. It is an opportunity to experience spiritual transformation by God and to love your life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Connie C. Gardner’s new book offers readers an accessible path to deepen their faith, apply Scripture practically, and cultivate a more fulfilling spiritual life.
Consumers can purchase “Love Life through Scripture” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Love Life through Scripture”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
