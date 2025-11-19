Ted Michael’s Newly Released "A Resilient Warrior" is a Powerful True Story of Faith, Perseverance, and the Miraculous Strength of Family Love
“A Resilient Warrior: A Story of How God, Prayers, and Resilience Saved Our Son’s Life.” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ted Michael is a moving and inspiring testimony that chronicles a family’s journey through unimaginable medical challenges and the life-changing power of prayer, faith, and determination.
New York, NY, November 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A Resilient Warrior: A Story of How God, Prayers, and Resilience Saved Our Son’s Life.”: a deeply personal and faith-filled account of one family’s fight for survival and the miracles that can happen when faith overcomes fear. “A Resilient Warrior: A Story of How God, Prayers, and Resilience Saved Our Son’s Life.” is the creation of published author, Ted Michael, a registered professional engineer and licensed structural engineer in the state of Illinois. He has been happily married for thirty-three years to his wife, Chris, and they have four wonderful sons. His love and dedication to Brandon and to his family is evident in just about every page of this book.
Ted Michael shares, “Most of us have battled through some sort of adversity in our lives at one time or another, but trying to survive multiple life-threatening complications brought on by a neurosurgeon’s poor performance and poor decisions is an entirely different battleground. What was supposed to be a “walk in the park” turns into a nightmare that spins out of control with our twenty-seven-year-old son’s life in the balance.
As we watch helplessly, we wonder, will our once perfectly healthy son survive? And if he does, will he be left in a condition that requires constant care and support? Will his career in aviation, which he is so passionate about, be taken from him?
When prayers make their way to God, everything changes. When God, family, friends, and a human warrior team up, there is no stopping them. After reading this story, it will be nearly impossible to deny that God exists!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ted Michael’s new book is an inspiring testament that shares a story that will uplift readers facing their own battles and remind them that miracles are still possible.
Consumers can purchase “A Resilient Warrior: A Story of How God, Prayers, and Resilience Saved Our Son’s Life.” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Resilient Warrior: A Story of How God, Prayers, and Resilience Saved Our Son’s Life.” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
