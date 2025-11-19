Susan Popovic’s Newly Released "Stories That Changed the World and Have the Power to Change Your Life" is an Astute Guide Connecting Biblical Lessons to Everyday Life
“Stories That Changed the World and Have the Power to Change Your Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Susan Popovic invites readers to explore the profound wisdom of Biblical parables, offering practical guidance for personal growth, self-acceptance, and applying faith in daily experiences.
Aurora, IL, November 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Stories That Changed the World and Have the Power to Change Your Life”: a thought-provoking and inspirational book that weaves together scripture, history, and real-life application. “Stories That Changed the World and Have the Power to Change Your Life” is the creation of published author, Susan Popovic, who holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Benedictine University and a master’s in religious education from Loyola University. Seeking deeper understanding of scripture, she studied theology at Wheaton College, where she was inspired by the church fathers, martyrs, and church history—particularly St. Irenaeus of Lyon. Susan writes by weaving Biblical stories with everyday life, helping readers connect faith to personal experience. Her work emphasizes self-acceptance and personal transformation, symbolized by interconnecting brick well circles representing a “meeting at the well.”
Popovic shares, “When we grasp the true meaning of the parables, our lives will begin to change, and we will be tuned to situations where we can best use our talents. The small faults of others will be overlooked, and we will take accountability for our faults (Luke 6:39–42).
As you delve in, place yourself in the character of each story and identify the truth that will help you discover answers for some difficult questions:
–Is God unfair; why does He allow evil to happen?
–How can we apply the principles of the parables of the persistent friend and the persistent widow into our business career?
–Do we really love our neighbor? The Good Samaritan (Luke 10:30–37) shows us that we must have love and compassion for humanity even if they are of a different nationality or skin color. Many claim that they love their neighbor, but do they really love those neighbors who are difficult to love? Some things are not humanly possible without the help of the Holy Spirit.
Do not neglect to hear the timeless wisdom found in these stories.
He who has ears to hear, let him hear. (Mark 4:9; Luke 8:8, 14:35)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susan Popovic’s new book provides readers with an accessible and practical way to connect Biblical teachings to personal and professional life, inspiring reflection, growth, and deeper understanding of faith.
Consumers can purchase “Stories That Changed the World and Have the Power to Change Your Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Stories That Changed the World and Have the Power to Change Your Life”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories