Way Better Insurance Announces Local Hiring Push Ahead of New B Street Office Opening in Babcock Ranch
Way Better Insurance is launching a local hiring push as it prepares to open its new B Street office in Babcock Ranch in early 2026. While construction continues, the agency is operating from its Fort Myers headquarters and building a dedicated team of community-focused agents who live in or near Babcock Ranch. The expansion reflects strong growth in the area and the agency’s commitment to providing personalized home, auto, flood, and hurricane insurance solutions for local residents.
Punta Gorda, FL, November 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Way Better Insurance, one of Southwest Florida’s fastest-growing independent insurance agencies, announced today a new hiring initiative focused on expanding its Babcock Ranch team as the company prepares to open its dedicated B Street office in early 2026.
Although the agency is currently operating from its Fort Myers headquarters during the build-out, Way Better Insurance is now hiring local, community-minded agents who live in or around Babcock Ranch. These new team members will support the agency’s growing customer base in America’s first solar-powered town, known for rapid population growth, new construction, and high demand for personalized insurance solutions.
“Our goal has always been to build a true local agency presence in Babcock Ranch,” said Ruth Villanueva, managing partner for the new office. “While construction continues on our B Street location, we’re bringing in people who already know the neighborhoods, understand the community, and care about the level of service that makes this place special.”
The B Street office, currently under construction in the heart of Babcock Ranch, is expected to be completed in early 2026, with the full team moving in later that spring upon completion of the interior build-out. The new space will serve as a neighborhood-focused hub for home, auto, flood, and hurricane insurance, as well as a center for community education, free policy reviews, and insurance guidance for new homeowners.
Way Better Insurance has seen significant growth in Babcock Ranch throughout 2025, driven by the demand for:
Homeowners insurance for new construction
Private flood options
Auto insurance for new residents
Golf cart policies catered to residents of Babcock Ranch
Same-day quotes and personalized service
“We’re looking for service-focused people who take pride in taking care of their neighbors,” said Karen Culbertson, co-founder of Way Better Insurance. “Babcock Ranch deserves an agency that answers the phone, explains coverage in plain English, and treats every customer like a long-term relationship.”
Way Better Insurance will continue to operate from its Fort Myers headquarters during the B Street build-out, with the new hires receiving full training and integration before transitioning to Babcock Ranch in 2026.
Positions are now open for licensed insurance agents, aspiring agents, and community-oriented candidates who align with the agency’s high standards of responsiveness, honesty, and personalized service.
About Way Better Insurance
Way Better Insurance is a family-run, independent personal-lines agency serving Southwest Florida. Known for its culture, service, and long-term client relationships, the agency specializes in home, auto, flood, and hurricane coverage, bringing multiple carriers and competitive options to a rapidly growing region. The company is expanding into Babcock Ranch with a dedicated B Street office opening in 2026.
Contact
Way Better Insurance – Babcock Ranch Expansion Team
Fort Myers HQ | Opening Spring 2026 on B Street, Babcock Ranch
Email: kc@waybetterinsurance.com
Website: www.waybetterflorida.com
Phone: (239) 456-4540
