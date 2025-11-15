Local Fiber Expands Radius to Canada, Offering Household-Level Internet Serviceability Across North America
Local Fiber announced the expansion of its Radius serviceability API to Canada on November 13, 2025, becoming the first tool with household-level internet provider data nationwide. Radius now maps 2,723 providers across North America, delivering precise, real-time serviceability info. The company has opened the wait-list for its upcoming Radius Channel Program to connect regional providers with major sales channels, boosting broadband access and market reach.
Boca Raton, FL, November 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Local Fiber announces the international expansion of the Radius serviceability API to Canada, making Radius the first tool to deliver household-level internet provider data across the country.
The expansion brings the total number of internet providers mapped by Radius to 2,723 across North America, cementing its position as the most comprehensive and fastest serviceability tool available. The new Canadian dataset provides unprecedented household-level accuracy for identifying available providers and technology types- a significant leap beyond traditional postal code-level data and a critical foundation in a market that previously lacked aggregated channel infrastructure.
This advancement immediately powers and expands all solutions partnered and integrated with Radius, enabling them to seamlessly support Canadian markets. This includes audience and targeting solutions with partners like Cordless Media, as well as comparison and moving sites across the web that rely on Radius for real-time, accurate connectivity information. The service is available immediately to all customers using Radius with no changes to pricing or terms.
"Expanding our best-in-class serviceability data to Canada is not just a new feature; it's about breaking down borders for the entire broadband ecosystem," said Jason Yaker, CEO and Founder of Local Fiber. "We are providing the foundational infrastructure that enables our partners to confidently enter and operate in a new market. This is a monumental step in our mission to make buying and selling broadband service simple and transparent, and it sets the stage for our upcoming Radius Channel Program, which will connect providers of all sizes to the industry's largest sales channels."
This focus on near-real-time data coincides with the upcoming launch of the Radius Channel Program. Local Fiber is now inviting regional broadband providers to join the waitlist for access at localfiber.com/join. The program will enable providers to keep their serviceability and offer data updated in real time, and in turn, receive orders from a network of established channel sales partners already driving significant subscriber growth for the nation's largest ISPs.
About Local Fiber
Local Fiber is an integrated marketplace dedicated to empowering local and regional Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to thrive in today's competitive telecommunications landscape. The company's mission is to provide ISPs with curated tools and resources that enhance market access and increase market share. The foundation of this marketplace is Local Fiber's flagship technology, the Radius API, which provides the most accurate and comprehensive serviceability data in North America.
About Radius API
Radius is the industry's leading broadband serviceability API, unmatched in its breadth, covering 2,723 providers across North America; its depth, offering household-level precision using the most granular data available; its speed, delivering results in milliseconds; and its scale, processing tens of millions of serviceability checks each week.
Jason Yaker
954-415-9695
Localfiber.com
