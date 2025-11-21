DiscovrAI Launches AI Learning App Designed for Non-Technical Users
New York, NY, November 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kathos Intelligence today announced the launch of DiscovrAI, an educational application designed to help users learn practical artificial intelligence skills through a conversational, chatbot-based interface. The app is intended for individuals without technical backgrounds who want to understand how to use AI tools in daily and professional life.
In addition to the consumer-focused app, Kathos Intelligence has also developed DiscovrAI Enterprise, a version of the platform tailored for organizations seeking to train employees on effective and responsible use of AI in the workplace. This version offers structured learning paths and tools appropriate for team-based or company-wide AI upskilling programs.
DiscovrAI was created by a husband-and-wife founding team based in Ukraine. The company’s CEO, Yevhen Berko, leads product vision and communication efforts for Kathos Intelligence, while CTO Tetiana Berko oversees technology development. The founders describe Kathos Intelligence as a “family-and-friends initiative” motivated by a shared belief in the impact of learning.
“AI shouldn’t be intimidating,” said Yevhen Berko, founder and CEO of Kathos Intelligence. “Our mission is to help people build confidence using AI tools through clear, practical instruction. We built this as learners ourselves, and we believe that accessible education can create meaningful opportunities.”
The DiscovrAI application for individual users offers guided, adaptive lessons that adjust to personal goals, such as improving productivity, managing tasks, or exploring practical AI applications. Learning modules include interactive exercises, real-world examples, and step-by-step practice.
DiscovrAI Enterprise extends this approach to professional environments. It provides structured training paths, usage tracking, and curriculum options suitable for HR, Sales, Legal, and operations teams implementing AI skills development at scale.
Both versions incorporate gamification elements, allowing learners to monitor progress, complete challenges, and earn achievements. These features are intended to support long-term engagement and consistent learning habits.
Key features of DiscovrAI include:
1) ChatGPT-powered conversational tutor for guided, interactive learning;
2) No-code instruction suitable for beginners and non-technical users;
3) Personalized learning paths based on individual goals and skill level;
4) Gamification elements such as progress tracking, achievements, and challenges;
5) Real-time feedback to reinforce correct use of AI tools.
Key features of DiscovrAI Enterprise include:
1) Team-focused AI training modules designed for workplace skill development;
2) Structured learning paths aligned with organizational goals;
3) Management visibility into team progress and proficiency;
4) Modules created specifically for the client organization to reflect their unique needs.
In a statement, Kathos Intelligence said its goal is to support broader AI literacy at a time when artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly integrated into work and everyday activities.
DiscovrAI is now available on Android, later this year it will be launched on iOS - join the waitlist.
In addition to the consumer-focused app, Kathos Intelligence has also developed DiscovrAI Enterprise, a version of the platform tailored for organizations seeking to train employees on effective and responsible use of AI in the workplace. This version offers structured learning paths and tools appropriate for team-based or company-wide AI upskilling programs.
DiscovrAI was created by a husband-and-wife founding team based in Ukraine. The company’s CEO, Yevhen Berko, leads product vision and communication efforts for Kathos Intelligence, while CTO Tetiana Berko oversees technology development. The founders describe Kathos Intelligence as a “family-and-friends initiative” motivated by a shared belief in the impact of learning.
“AI shouldn’t be intimidating,” said Yevhen Berko, founder and CEO of Kathos Intelligence. “Our mission is to help people build confidence using AI tools through clear, practical instruction. We built this as learners ourselves, and we believe that accessible education can create meaningful opportunities.”
The DiscovrAI application for individual users offers guided, adaptive lessons that adjust to personal goals, such as improving productivity, managing tasks, or exploring practical AI applications. Learning modules include interactive exercises, real-world examples, and step-by-step practice.
DiscovrAI Enterprise extends this approach to professional environments. It provides structured training paths, usage tracking, and curriculum options suitable for HR, Sales, Legal, and operations teams implementing AI skills development at scale.
Both versions incorporate gamification elements, allowing learners to monitor progress, complete challenges, and earn achievements. These features are intended to support long-term engagement and consistent learning habits.
Key features of DiscovrAI include:
1) ChatGPT-powered conversational tutor for guided, interactive learning;
2) No-code instruction suitable for beginners and non-technical users;
3) Personalized learning paths based on individual goals and skill level;
4) Gamification elements such as progress tracking, achievements, and challenges;
5) Real-time feedback to reinforce correct use of AI tools.
Key features of DiscovrAI Enterprise include:
1) Team-focused AI training modules designed for workplace skill development;
2) Structured learning paths aligned with organizational goals;
3) Management visibility into team progress and proficiency;
4) Modules created specifically for the client organization to reflect their unique needs.
In a statement, Kathos Intelligence said its goal is to support broader AI literacy at a time when artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly integrated into work and everyday activities.
DiscovrAI is now available on Android, later this year it will be launched on iOS - join the waitlist.
Contact
DiscovrAIContact
Yevhen Berko
+351915532412
https://kathos-intelligence.com/
Yevhen Berko
+351915532412
https://kathos-intelligence.com/
Categories