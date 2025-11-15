Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Helena, Montana, Self Storage Facility
Van Delinder Realty LLC, operating as The Self Storage Brokers, is pleased to announce the successful sale of Helena Security Storage, a well-established self-storage facility located in Helena, Montana. The property was represented exclusively by Kimberly Van Delinder, CPA, Broker, and Argus Self Storage Advisors affiliate.
Helena, MT, November 15, 2025 --
Helena Security Storage is a stabilized, long-standing facility offering a mix of drive-up and climate-controlled units in a high-traffic corridor serving Helena’s growing residential and commercial base. The transaction involved complex title and operational components, including multiple legal entities and title company coordination, which were successfully navigated under Ms. Van Delinder’s direction.
“This transaction reflects the continued investor demand for stabilized self-storage assets in Montana’s secondary markets,” said Kimberly Van Delinder, Broker/Owner of Van Delinder Realty LLC. “Helena Security Storage attracted strong interest from regional and out-of-state buyers. We’re pleased to have facilitated a smooth closing for both parties and appreciate the professionalism of everyone involved.”
The sale underscores the strong fundamentals of the Montana self-storage market, driven by population growth, business migration, and limited new development. Van Delinder Realty LLC continues to represent storage owners throughout Montana, providing valuation, brokerage, and advisory services with local expertise and national reach through the Argus Self Storage Advisors Network. Kim can be reached at 406-698-6850.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
