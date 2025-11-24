Park City Local REALTOR® Wayne Levinson Awarded RENE Certification
Wayne Levinson, a Park City luxury real estate expert and licensed Utah REALTOR®, has earned the Real Estate Negotiation Expert (RENE) certification. With degrees from Indiana University and the University of Washington, he delivers strategic market valuations and strong client advocacy. A community voice in Summit County and an avid skier and yogi, Wayne brings passion and expertise to Park City and Deer Valley real estate.
Park City, UT, November 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Wayne Levinson with KW Park City Keller Williams Real Estate Park City, UT has been awarded the Real Estate Negotiation Expert (RENE) certification, the premier negotiation credential in the country. The RENE is conferred by the Real Estate Business Institute (REBI) and is an official certification of the National Association of REALTORS®. Wayne Levinson joins an elite group of real estate professionals from around the world who have earned the RENE certification. All were required to successfully complete comprehensive coursework in negotiation and subscribe to the REALTOR® Code of Ethics.
Wayne Levinson is a licensed Realtor® in Utah and a seasoned real estate professional specializing in luxury properties in Park City and Deer Valley. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Supply Chain Management and Accounting from Indiana University and a Master of Science in Supply Chain, Transportation, and Logistics from the University of Washington, giving him a strategic and analytical approach to real estate.
Wayne recently earned the Real Estate Negotiation Expert (RENE) certification, further enhancing his ability to advocate for clients, negotiate optimal outcomes, and provide expert market valuations for residential and luxury properties. He is also an active community advocate in Summit County, helping shape local real estate policies and supporting initiatives that preserve and enhance the region’s unique lifestyle and real estate market.
An avid skier and dedicated yogi, Wayne brings the same passion, focus, and discipline from the slopes and studio into his work, offering clients unparalleled expertise and guidance in Park City and Deer Valley. His website http://www.Park-City.com is the best local resource for luxury home buying specializing in ski in ski out properties and equestrian properties.
RENE is wholly owned by REBI and focuses specifically on real estate sale negotiation. Formerly the Council of Real Estate Brokerage Managers (CRB), REBI is a not-for-profit affiliate of the National Association of REALTORS®. You may contact REBI by calling 800-621-8738, e-mailing info@rebinstitute.com, or visiting REBInstitute.com.
Multimedia
RENE Certificate - Completion Date August 27, 2025
Wayne Levinson receives certification as a real estate negotiation expert on August 27, 2025.
