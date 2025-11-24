Park City Local REALTOR® Wayne Levinson Awarded RENE Certification

Wayne Levinson, a Park City luxury real estate expert and licensed Utah REALTOR®, has earned the Real Estate Negotiation Expert (RENE) certification. With degrees from Indiana University and the University of Washington, he delivers strategic market valuations and strong client advocacy. A community voice in Summit County and an avid skier and yogi, Wayne brings passion and expertise to Park City and Deer Valley real estate.