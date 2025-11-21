MerPerle Nui Sam Resort Announces the Soft Opening of Its New Spa in Mid-November 2025
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort is pleased to announce the Soft Opening of the MerPerle Nui Sam Spa, an all-new wellness sanctuary officially welcoming guests in mid-November 2025.
Chau Doc, Vietnam, November 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As a new outlet, MerPerle Nui Sam Spa is designed to offer guests a complete rejuvenation journey, blending natural serenity with refined treatments delivered at an international 4-star standard.
Signature Services
The Spa introduces three dedicated service categories, thoughtfully curated to meet a wide range of wellness and beauty needs:
Body Treatments – Specialized full-body therapies that ease muscle tension, enhance circulation, and promote deep relaxation, ideal for travelers seeking renewal after long journeys.
Relaxing Therapy – Holistic relaxation experiences inspired by the peaceful spirit of An Giang’s region, inviting guests to unwind fully in a calm, restorative setting.
Facial Beauty Care – Professional facial treatments designed to refresh, brighten, and nourish the skin using gentle techniques and carefully selected skincare products.
A Space Designed for Harmony and Calm
MerPerle Nui Sam Spa features a nature-inspired interior concept with warm textures, soft earthy tones, private treatment rooms, and soothing ambient elements—including music and natural herbal aromas—to ease guests into a state of tranquility from the moment they arrive.
The Purpose of the Soft Opening
The Soft Opening phase allows the resort to fine-tune guest experiences based on direct feedback, ensuring every detail is perfected ahead of the official grand opening.
“Our vision is for MerPerle Nui Sam Spa to become a sanctuary where guests can restore balance—where every touch, every breath brings a sense of calm and genuine care,” shared a representative of MerPerle Nui Sam Resort.
About MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
Nestled at the foot of the legendary Nui Sam Mountain, alongside the tranquil Xang Canal, MerPerle Nui Sam Resort offers a seamless blend of unique riverside architecture and luxurious, modern amenities. More than just a place to stay, it is an upscale retreat where you can unwind, embrace serenity, and savor every relaxing moment to the fullest.
Contact
Trong Do
84908435544
https://merperlenuisam.com/
