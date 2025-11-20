Michael P. Zumpano, PhD, DC and Chrissy A. Wilkins’s Newly Released “The Rabbit and the Squirrel” is a Heartfelt Allegory of Redemption, Healing, and the Power of Faith
“The Rabbit and the Squirrel: A Tale of How Faith in Jesus Will Always Lead Us Home” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Michael P. Zumpano, PhD, DC and Chrissy A. Wilkins is an inspiring Christian parable that reminds readers of God’s unfailing presence, even in life’s loneliest seasons.
Farmington, NY, November 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Rabbit and the Squirrel: A Tale of How Faith in Jesus Will Always Lead Us Home”: a beautifully illustrated and deeply spiritual fable that follows two broken-hearted forest creatures on their individual paths to healing, purpose, and rediscovery of God’s love. “The Rabbit and the Squirrel: A Tale of How Faith in Jesus Will Always Lead Us Home” is the creation of published authors, Michael P. Zumpano, PhD, DC and Chrissy A. Wilkins.
Michael P. Zumpano, PhD, DC and Chrissy A. Wilkins share, “The squirrel and the rabbit once knew God. They had a strong relationship but became lost as they moved through life in the forest. Each embarked on a season of singleness as they moved through life. Their chance meeting in the forest brought them back to knowing Jesus and starting a season of togetherness. They show us that even when we are lost, the Lord welcomes us back.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael P. Zumpano, PhD, DC and Chrissy A. Wilkins’s new book is a touching reminder that no matter how far we stray, God lovingly leads us home. With Scripture woven throughout and a message of grace and spiritual restoration, this story is perfect for readers of all ages seeking hope and encouragement.
Consumers can purchase “The Rabbit and the Squirrel: A Tale of How Faith in Jesus Will Always Lead Us Home” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Rabbit and the Squirrel: A Tale of How Faith in Jesus Will Always Lead Us Home”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
