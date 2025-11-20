Laura Long’s Newly Released “When Did I Become My Parents’ Parent” is a Practical, Compassionate Guide for Adult Children Caring for Aging Parents
“When Did I Become My Parents’ Parent” from Christian Faith Publishing author Laura Long offers guidance, encouragement, and practical advice for families facing the difficult decisions involved in supporting aging loved ones while honoring them with care and respect.
Schnecksville, PA, November 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “When Did I Become My Parents’ Parent”: a thoughtful and informative guide designed to help adult children honor their parents while navigating the challenges of aging and caregiving. “When Did I Become My Parents’ Parent” is the creation of published author, Laura Long, has dedicated most of her career to the senior living profession, guiding families through challenging decisions and viewing her work as a ministry of hope. She has over thirty years of experience in voice-over work, previously worked as a QVC product salesperson, and cherishes her time as a stay-at-home mom. Residing in Pennsylvania with her husband, Michael, she is the proud mother of two adult children.
Long shares, “The topic of how to help your aging parents is something many do not talk about until they are faced with tough decisions. My prayer is that this book will help you when conversations with your parents need to be discussed.
The focus of the book is to honor parents and help their loved ones navigate a difficult stage of life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Laura Long’s new book provides practical tools, guidance, and encouragement for families navigating the sometimes challenging but enriching journey of caring for aging parents.
Consumers can purchase “When Did I Become My Parents’ Parent” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “When Did I Become My Parents’ Parent”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
